5 GTA Online planes that are perfect for dogfights

Dogfights are probably one of the most proficient ways to engage in combat in GTA Online, as aerial fights require players to exhibit not only impressive flying skills but also impeccable accuracy.

But to use these skills to their full potential, GTA Online players need a fighter jet that offers the perfect balance of speed, handling, and attack power. Optionality can make it very difficult to figure out which the best plane for you is; there are several types of jets players can buy. And to help GTA Online players make this important decision, this article will provide them with five choices when it comes to fighter jets they can use specifically for Dogfights.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective views

Five best planes that GTA Online players should consider buying for Dogfights

5) Seabreeze

Despite its clumsy design and basic powerplant, Seabreeze has excellent speed and control, even when compared to fast-propeller aircraft in GTA Online such as the Mallard and the Howard NX-25. If the player wishes to move the plane from sea to land, its amphibious capabilities and tricycle landing gear provide a lot of flexibility. When taxiing about and making fast bends, players should be cautious since the aircraft will lean to one side.

Due to its countermeasures, chaff, flares, smoke, and mobility, the Seabreeze is often adept at avoiding homing missiles. However, its lack of armor and powerful firepower renders it ineffectual on offensive missions. The Seabreeze may be outfitted with two front-mounted machine guns that function similarly to most front-facing machine guns seen on a variety of aircraft and ground vehicles.

These machine guns are useful for air-to-air combat since they can do significant damage to unarmored aircraft if the pilot can stay behind them. The Seabreeze also has the capability of deploying bombs, allowing it to engage ground targets with significant firepower.

4) Pyro

The Buckingham Pyro is a military twin-boom fighter jet and is very maneuverable, with one of the narrowest turning circles and the fastest acceleration of any conventional aircraft in GTA Online. The Pyro may just be one of the best aircraft when it comes to combat with full performance upgrades.

Pyro's armor is the same as that on all other airplanes, and it can take two direct hits from the Homing Launcher before being destroyed by a third. If any of the Pyro's controlled surfaces are caught in the explosion radius of an explosive weapon, they will be destroyed and fall off, just like with any other airplane.

Countermeasures such as chaff, smoke, and flares can be installed on the vehicle to strengthen its defensive capabilities against homing missiles.

It also has two machine guns that function similarly to those found on the P-45 Nokota, LF-22 Starling, and Rogue, outfitted with gun pods and missiles that may be launched with either 'homing on' or 'homing off.' These missiles have no reload cooldown and may be fired indefinitely.

3) LF- 22 Starling

The LF-22 Starling is a small fighter plane in GTA Online based on the Messerschmitt Me 163 Komet, as can be deduced by its general design, but its performance is comparable to that of a modern fighter jet, as opposed to its real-life counterpart.

The plane's tiny, compact size makes it easy to control, and its pitch remains constant. On the back of the LF-22 Starling is a rocket booster that can be utilized for both takeoffs and cruise flights. The rocket booster has incredible acceleration, even outperforming the Hydra, Besra, and P-996 LAZER.

Given that the plane is mostly propelled by the booster, the increased speed allows the jet to outrun homing missiles or flee to a grounded player's blind area above them.

Deactivating the booster may also cause the plane to slow down significantly, allowing for tighter rotations to maintain the target aircraft in sight, whereas most planes struggle to aim at the Starling by making broad circles.

2) B-11 Strikeforce

The B-11 Strikeforce is a military assault plane in GTA Online that handles like other jets, offering similar acceleration to the Hydra but a lower top speed. Despite its modest speed, the jet displays excellent handling and a small turning circle. Strikeforce also has a narrower turning radius than the Pyro, making it a formidable opponent in a dogfight.

It is one of the most durable planes that can resist up to five homing missiles or ordinary explosives before succumbing to the sixth, and it can also withstand a direct shot from an RPG. It even has a high resistance to gunshot damage, and aside from that, the aircraft will never explode if only one side is injured.

This entry also comes with a Gatling gun that carries explosive shells under its snout, as well as six homing missiles placed on the wings that can fire constantly, similar to the Savage, Akula, or FH-1 Hunter, and two barrage missile pods that can fire up to seven unguided rockets separately or in rapid succession, making the Strikeforce one of the game's most dangerous planes as well.

1) P-996 LAZER

The Jobuilt P-996 LAZER is a military fighter jet in GTA Online with a peak speed of around 185 knots while flying at altitudes of over 900 feet MSL (mean sea level). It's also very maneuverable, with the ability to pitch, yaw, and roll in any direction in a matter of seconds.

Without armor improvements, the P-996 is as tough as any other GTA Online plane, capable of taking two homing missiles before being destroyed. Lazer is armed with two explosive cannons that are incredibly strong and efficient against most targets, capable of destroying even heavily armored targets with a single well-aimed burst of fire.

The Lazer also has missiles that may be launched with or without the lock-on capability. These missiles have a ten-second lifetime and can efficiently hunt targets, but this comes at the cost of poor tracking. The missiles have a brief reload time, so if two missiles are launched in rapid succession, the pilot won't be able to fire another until a four-second cooling period has passed.

