Where to find underwater Hidden Caches in GTA Online

Hidden Caches are an underwater collectible that GTA Online players often struggle to find. It has 100 possible spawn locations, and the game randomly chooses 10 of them each day. Considering how large the GTA Online world is, players are not advised to blindly search for this collectible.

Fortunately, GTAWeb.eu is a handy website that has an interactive map showcasing all 10 locations each day. The map is updated daily, so players don't have to search all 100 areas or rely too much on sonar to find this collectible.

One Hidden Cache is worth $7,500 and 500 RP, so players can get $75,000 and 5,000 RP by collecting all 10 in a day.

All underwater Hidden Caches in GTA Online

The embedded interactive map above allows players to see exactly where each Hidden Cache has spawned on any given day. The locations are represented by a white treasure chest icon.

Here are some of the advantages of an interactive map:

Zooming in to look at the surrounding environment more clearly

Panning the camera (useful when zoomed in)

Clicking on any of the icons shows a picture of the location in more detail

Players can follow these steps to see how many Hidden Caches they've collected in a single day:

Open up the Interaction Menu. Head to Inventory. Go to Daily Collectibles. Go to Hidden Caches.

If the player collects $1,000,000 from this collectible (by collecting at least 134 of them), they will get the Wreck Diving achievement.

Dailies reset at 6 AM UTC.

It's worth noting that GTAWeb.eu has several other useful interactive maps featuring other collectibles in GTA Online. Players can access them either by going through the website directly or by clicking on their names in the interactive map shown above.

Sonar

The Sonar Station will greatly aid players in finding this collectible (Image via Rockstar Games)

To find Hidden Caches more easily, GTA Online players can buy the Sonar Station for the Kosatka, which costs $1,200,000. If the player doesn't have a Kosatka yet, they need to purchase one for $2,200,00 and then buy the Sonar Station. This makes the total cost $3,400,000.

Once they do that, players can use sonar on the Avisa, Kosatka, and Toreador to locate Hidden Caches more easily. However, sonar isn't required to obtain Hidden Caches. It simply makes the search convenient for GTA Online players.

Players cannot borrow another player's sonar for the sake of discovering this underwater collectible. However, they can accompany another player using sonar and pick up anything they come into contact with (owning sonar is not required in this case).

