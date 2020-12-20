GTA Online is a constantly evolving experience that aims to give players the most fulfilling and robust open-world experience that always stays fresh. To that end, Rockstar continues to support the game with meaningful content with each title update.

The most recent of which, is the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, which brings a lot of new elements to GTA Online. The most significant addition to the game with regards to vehicles is a driveable submarine, the Kosatka, that sports a whole bunch of modifications, some of which can be very useful.

Case in point, the Sonar Station can be used to detect treasure caches in GTA Online, which can net the player a good chunk of change. However, the Sonar Station doesn't come for cheap and makes the Kosatka submarine that much more expensive.

All you need to know about the Sonar Station in GTA Online

After meeting Miguel Madrazo in the Music Locker nightclub, players can buy the Kosatka submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry and begin the Cayo Perico Heist.

When looking at the submarine in Warstock Cache and Carry, players will see a whole bunch of modifications and add-ons for the same. If the player does not add the Sonar Station, they can do so later in GTA Online as well.

Adding the Sonar Station to the Kosatka

Meaning, the player can choose to add more functionality to the Kosatka if and when they please. To buy the Sonar Station after having purchased the Submarine, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Warstock Cache and Carry website through the Phone Select the Kosatka submarine renovate option Add the "Sonar Station" for $1,200,000

Using the Sonar Station to find Treasure Caches

The Sonar Station will help the player find a bunch of treasure caches in the sea in GTA Online. To use the Sonar Station, simply follow these steps:

Approach the helm to drive the Submarine Once in the external view of the submarine, a prompt will appear indicating the player can now use a Sonar Ping to detect treasure caches. The location of numerous treasure caches on the player's mini-map. Players can then use the Quick GPS to navigate to the treasure cache.

There are a total of 10 hidden caches that can be found each day in GTA Online, and each will provide a decent amount of Cash(GTA$ 7,500) and RP in the game.