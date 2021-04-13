Complete list of all GTA Online collectibles in 2021

Collectibles have often been a hit-or-miss feature, but fans of open-world games like GTA have come to appreciate them for what they are: fun detours.

If the player is completely done with the wanton violence and chaos of GTA Online's Freemode, they can choose to spend hours hunting down collectibles.

Collectibles are items that are spread throughout the massive map of GTA Online. Players can collect them for a good chunk of change. Collecting each one of these collectibles will result in a small payment of RP and GTA$. Players will also receive a lump sum after collecting the whole lot.

This guide should help GTA Online players keep track of each collectible present in the game in 2021.

All GTA Online collectibles in 2021

#1 Stunt Jumps

Stunt Jumps (Image via u/signguy, r/gtaonline)

Stunt Jumps make a return to GTA Online from Story Mode, and nothing major has changed. There are a total of 50 jumps collectively in Los Santos and Blaine County.

#2 Playing Cards

Playing Cards (Image via GTA5Forums)

Playing Cards were added to GTA Online as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update. Collecting all 54 will net the player a bunch of chips for the casino, some RP as well as a High-Roller Outfit. It also unlocks a special reward for Red Dead Online.

#3 Action Figures

Action Figures (Image via u/kellybrownstewart, r/gtaonline)

There are a total of 100 action figures throughout the city and in Blaine County. Each figure will give the player GTA$ 1,000. Collecting all of them will net the player $100k, a new haircut as well as an additional $50k.

#4 Peyote Plants (Seasonal)

Peyote Plants (Image via GamesRadar)

There are 76 Peyote Plants in GTA Online, which players can consume to turn into different animals. Rockstar Games usually add these to the game around Halloween, so they are not currently available.

#5 Signal Jammers

Signal Jammers (Image via u/MadMaxxx123, r/gtaonline)

There are a total of 50 Signal Jammers that players can destroy to unlock Avi Schwartzman for their support Heist crew as well as an additional GTA$50,000.

#6 Movie Props

Players can recover props stolen from Richard Solomon's office to receive a cash bonus from him. There are a total of 10 props hidden throughout the city, with the last 3 of them constantly on the move and spawning randomly across the map.

#7 Hidden Caches

There are 10 underwater Hidden Caches that spawn at random every day in GTA Online. They can be collected with or without a vehicle, and each will give the player $7,500 and 500 RP upon collection.

#8 Treasure Chests

Two Treasure Chests spawn randomly on Cayo Perico daily. The player can collect them to get $15,000 and 1,000 RP.