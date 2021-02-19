Rockstar Games have always been the ones not just to push the envelope but to shred it in the most ridiculous of ways, especially in the GTA franchise. Each GTA game, in some way or the other, pushed the boundaries of what video games can and cannot include, inviting all sorts of reactions from the mainstream media.

GTA 5 included Peyote Plants that allowed players to turn into beasts in a hilarious way to exaggerate the effects of real-life hallucinogenics. The effects would last as long as the player could stay alive and was one of the game's hilarious secrets.

Peyote Plants were brought over to GTA Online but were only reserved for special occasions and were available for a limited time. This week sees the return of the plant in the game.

Where to find Peyote plants added to GTA Online this week: Location, effects, and more

There are 76 plants scattered throughout the GTA Online map, and the effects depend on the plant the player consumes. The effects include the player morphing into an animal for as long as the player can manage to stay alive.

The list of animals players can turn into are:

Land animals & birds:

Boar

Border Collie

Cat

Chicken

Cougar

Great Cormorant

Coyote

Cow

Crow

Elk

Husky

Pig

Pigeon

Poodle

Pug

Rabbit

Golden Retriever

Rottweiler

Seagull

West Highland Terrier

Sea creatures:

Dolphin

Fish

Hammerhead shark

Killer Whale

Stingray

Tiger Shark

In addition to these, there are two other special creatures players can turn into, the Bigfoot and Chop. The Bigfoot plant can be found at the base of Mount Chilliad, while Chop's can be found in the Clinton Residence backyard fence (Franklin).

The controller will vibrate when near the Peyote Plant location, after which the player can interact with the plant to consume. Below points out the location of each plant.