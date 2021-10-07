How to steal a fighter jet in GTA 5 and GTA Online

GTA Online and GTA 5 players, for the most part, know that the location of the military fighter jet is at Fort Zancudo on the west side of the map. They drive past this location as they leave Los Santos and head towards Paleto Bay.

Buying one of these expensive planes from Warstock Cash & Carry is an option but shelling out an insane amount of cash for a freely available vehicle isn't always viable. Players who want to steal the jet and not buy one for $6,500,000 can refer to this guide and nab themselves a fighter jet for free.

Stealing jets in GTA Online and GTA 5 made easy

GTA 5 and GTA Online players have two choices when it comes to the approach of this quest. Will they drop in from another air-vehicle and parachute themselves right next to their jet, or will they jump over the high gate off of the embankment into the base?

Some GTA Online and GTA 5 players are happy enough to audaciously drive through the front gate. And it works. As long as players make sure their health and body armor bars are topped up, they should survive the barrage of bullets waiting for them inside the Fort Zancudo Military Base. Players will be shot in sight once they cross the military base's barricades and an armored car like the Kuruma is recommended for this task.

Now that all GTA 5 and GTA Online players know where to find the jets and how to get into Fort Zancudo, they should know that there are up to eight of these jets available at the military base.

Four jets sit in small open hangars next to one another on the far east side of the complex. When the player is stood facing these jets, the fifth one can be found to the player's right, inside the large hanger with open bay doors. These are usually the easiest and most stolen jets from Fort Zancudo in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Two of the remaining jets are in the south-east corner of the base, and the final one may be found near the hangar which players can buy in GTA Online from the Maze Bank Foreclosure website.

If players do decide to use a bulletproof car like the Duke O'Death or some other virtually indestructible vehicle to drive onto the base, they should not have any major issues until they get out of their vehicle and are in sight of the airforce guards. At least once you steal a plane, it is a very quick getaway and easy to dodge any air defense measures.

