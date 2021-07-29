Military base location in GTA 5: Everything you need to know about Fort Zancudo

GTA 5's map is full of interesting places, from altruistic cult hideouts to a restricted military base surrounded by a mountain range.

GTA 5 is the only game in the HD Grand Theft Universe to feature a military base that can be entered.

Here is all the information players need about Fort Zancudo, the military base in GTA 5.

All you need to know about Fort Zancudo in GTA 5

Fort Zancudo's location on the map (image via Rockstar)

The military base in GTA 5 is called Fort Zancudo. The base's marshy environment suggests that it is based off Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California. Fort Zancudo is located at the end of the Lago Zancudo swamps and at the base of Mount Josiah in Blaine County.

The base is used as an air base, headquarters and supply depot for the United States Air Force. The army is also present there, so it is sort of a collaboration between the Army and the Air Force.

Fort Zancudo, being a military base, is a restricted area. The base only has two entry points, both of which are highly guarded. The base is surrounded by high, unscalable fences. The only way players can get in is by driving through the gate, which will result in a five-star wanted level and army personnel attacking you.

Once inside the base, players will have to deal with soldiers and tanks that keep patrolling the base at all times.

Many vehicles that are very tough to find in free-roam, like tanks, fighter jets, Army trucks, Cargo-Bobs, Cargo planes and Buzzard helicopters can be found in the base's hangar.

Fort Zancudo is also a "no fly zone", which means players cannot fly in the base's air-space. When a player flies above the base, Fort Zancudo Air Traffic Control will issue warnings to the player via radio. If a player fires a weapon in the area but does not hit anyone, a two-star wanted level will be attained.

If the player continues to fly in the air-space after multiple warnings, they will attain a four-star wanted level and the army will fire heat-seeking missiles which will lock onto the player. This can be avoided by flying below a certain altitude to avoid showing up on their radar.

There is no way to get inside Fort Zancudo peacefully in GTA 5, but there is a way in GTA Online. After the Smuggler's Run update, players can purchase a hangar inside Fort Zancudo which will give them low-level clearance to the base if they don't cause any trouble. The low-level clearance lets players enter the base through the main gate and gives players access to the airstrip for their airplanes.

