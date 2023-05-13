5 fastest GTA Online cars from Los Santos Drug Wars content update DLC

Rockstar keeps adding new cars to the open world of GTA Online with regular updates, and the recent Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was no exception. It added 16 brand-new vehicles, some of which instantly became fan favorites ever since. However, not every new ride is the best, and it’s very important to pick one which is quick and reliable.

That being said, this article will share five of the fastest cars in GTA Online that have been added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars content update.

5 fastest cars in GTA Online that were added with Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, ranked as per their top speeds

5) Virtue (119.25 mph)

Manufacturer – Ocelot

Vehicle class – Super

Body style – Electric hypercar

The Ocelot Virtue is a recent addition to GTA Online vehicles and one of the best cars in the game. The 2-seater hypercar runs on a single battery cell of large-size, giving it immense performance capabilities. The vehicle can easily reach a staggering speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) in seconds thanks to its incredibly quick acceleration.

Being one of the Imani-Tech cars, players can install a Missile Lock-On Jammer and make it suitable for getaway missions. The Ocelot Virtue is currently available from Legendary Motorsport for $2,235,000 - $2,980,000.

4) 300R (120 mph)

Manufacturer – Annis

Vehicle class – Sports

Body style – 2-seater fastback coupe

The Annis 300R is among the first new cars in GTA Online that were added as part of the DLC. The sports coupe is powered by a twin-cam straight-4 powerful engine, allowing it to reach an incredible top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) with a full performance upgrade. Its compact yet elegant design complements its satisfying driving experience.

Like the Ocelot Virtue, the Annis 300R can also be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer and even with Slick Proximity Mines as a weapon choice. The vehicle was available for a limited time only; however, fans can expect to see it again soon.

3) Panthere (122.5 mph)

Manufacturer – Toundra

Vehicle class – Sports

Body style – 2-seater sports coupe

The Toundra Panthere is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, praised for its compact yet sporty profile and reliable performance. Its 7-transmission engine allows it to reach a maximum speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h). The vehicle is primarily based on the Alpine A110 (2017) and Porsche 718 (982).

The sports car returned to the game this week as part of the latest weekly update, allowing players another chance to grab this limited-time drip-feed vehicle. Throughout May 17, 2023, they can visit Legendary Motorsport and get a Toundra Panthere for a price of $2,170,000.

2) Hotring Everon (125.75 mph)

Manufacturer – Karin

Vehicle class – Sports

Body style – Stock-racing truck

The Karin Hotring Everon is a unique GTA Online vehicle made especially for race enthusiasts. It has taken design cues from the famous Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR edition (2022). It runs on a single-cam but powerful V8 engine, giving it immense acceleration and a staggering top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h).

According to Brough1322, a famous data analyst, the ride can also complete one lap in just 1:06.487. Players can also expect a good grip while taking corners in it, giving a satisfying driving experience. Like the Annis 300R on the list, the Hotring Everone is no longer available but can be expected back soon.

1) Entity MT (131.25 mph)

Manufacturer – Overflod

Vehicle class – Super

Body style – Hypercar

The Overflod Entity MT is also one of the first new cars introduced to players with the release of the DLC last December. It is among the fastest cars in GTA Online and can easily reach a top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h). The most fascinating thing about the vehicle is its compatibility with HSW Performance Upgrades, which pushes its speed to a mind-boggling 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h).

Players can visit Legendary Motorsport and buy the Overflod Entity MT for $2,355,000.

All of the aforementioned cars are a great addition to the game’s huge catalog of vehicles, and players must collect them all while they wait anxiously for the upcoming GTA 6 game.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will add more cars in GTA Online? Yes No 2 votes