Why GTA Online Ocelot Virtue is the best drip-feed car in The Last Dose update

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has added a lot of drip-feed cars to the game, especially the fan-favorite Ocelot Virtue with The Last Dose update. The two-seater electric hypercar was first introduced as a gift for completing the Last Dose missions; however, it can now be purchased directly from Legendary Motorsport. Despite its flaws, the vehicle is still considered one of the best drip-feed automobiles of 2023 so far.

However, one could wonder about the reason behind it and if it’s worth getting it. That said, this article will share everything about the Ocelot Virtue’s features and how it performs following The Last Dose update.

Ocelot Virtue is one of the best cars for GTA Online players in 2023 (post-The Last Dose update)

The Ocelot Virtue is one of the best cars in GTA Online thanks to its powerful performance. According to the testing done by the famous analyst Broughy1322, the super-class car can reach a top speed of 119.3 mph (192.0 km/h). While the top speed alone doesn’t seem that impressive, the combination of speed and monstrous acceleration gives a pretty good performance.

The car holds the quickest lap time of 0:59.293, which can be helpful in players' day-to-day hustle, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the same category. It is quick and agile, thanks to a large battery cell powering the vehicle.

Being an Imani Tech model, the Ocelot Virtue can be modified with an RC Unit, allowing players to control it remotely. Owners can also install the famous Missile Lock-On Jammer, enhancing the defensive capabilities of the car.

When upgraded with Armor Plating, the Virtue becomes one of the most durable Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online. It can withstand the following damage with ease:

Homing/Oppressor Missiles – 12

Explosive Rounds (Mk II) -28

Sticky Bomb/RPG/MOC Cannon/Grenades – 12

Tank Cannon – 6

Anti-Aircraft Trailer (Dual 20MM) – 2

On the armory front, gamers can even install Slick Proximity Mines that cause a huge burst of oil on the road. This can prove to be helpful during getaway missions, giving them a chance to lose enemies with ease.

What else GTA Online players should know about Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is heavily inspired by the Lotus Evija car, giving it a modern and stylish look. Its tail and brake lights are nearly identical to its real-life counterpart, with some minor changes in its overall appearance. The front fascia is dominated by large mesh intakes, while the rear one has a continuous red strip with unique lettering of Ocelot on it.

While it can be purchased for $2,980,000 - $2,235,000, players can still get it for free by completing all the First and Last Dose missions as hosts.

If gamers are looking for a reliable car for their daily activities, they must collect the Ocelot Virtue today and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

