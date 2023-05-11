New GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (May 11 to May 17, 2023)

GTA Online (Grand Theft Auto Online) has just received a new weekly update today, adding new Podium and Prize Ride cars. Throughout May 17, 2023, players can win a Vapid GB200 by visiting The Diamond Casino & Resort and trying their luck on the Lucky Wheel. Additionally, a Bravado Verlierer can be won as a Prize Ride at the Los Santos Car Meet this week.

Both vehicles are a treat for car enthusiasts looking to build a collection of vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online this week. This article will share how players can claim them for free and insights about their in-game performance.

GTA Online players can win two new free cars this week

The Vapid GB200 is a two-door civilian rally/sports car that can be claimed for free in GTA Online this week. Players can try their luck to win this Podium vehicle once every 24 hours until May 17, 2023, after which it will be replaced with a new one.

Also, motorheads can get a Bravado Verlierer two-door sports car as the Prize Ride of the week. They simply need to participate and win the Street Race Series in the top 5 positions for three consecutive days.

Vapid GB200 – Design, performance, and more

The Vapid GB200 is primarily based on the real-life Ford RS200, giving it a rally-oriented sports look with aerodynamic characteristics.

When it comes to performance, it is one of the best cars in GTA Online in the sports category. According to Broughy1322’s test and analysis, the Vapid GB200 can reach a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:06.767 seconds.

It also offers excellent traction on and off-road, making it useful for getaway missions and heists.

Bravado Verlierer – Design, performance, and more

The Bravado Verlierer closely resembles the real-life TVR Sagaris, with some design cues taken from the Wiesmann GT MF. The vehicle has a beautiful and relatively long front fascia, making it distinctive from most other vehicles in GTA Online.

On the performance front, it excels in terms of top speed, attaining 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h). Broughy1322 also found that it takes 1:05.659 seconds to complete one lap, making it slightly faster than the Vapid GB200.

The vehicle is known for its excellent handling, and experienced drivers can easily handle corners even at high speeds.

The latest GTA Online weekly update event is the best time to grab free cars and hustle in Los Santos throughout the week.

