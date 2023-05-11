GTA Online weekly update for May 11-17, 2023 released

Create

A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update released today by Rockstar Games for May 11-17, 2023 (Image via @RaymondN1987 on GTAForums)
The final week of The Last Dose Hard Mode event kickstarted today with the latest GTA Online weekly update released a few moments ago. From now until May 17, players can earn up to 2x rewards by running the Acid Lab business in Los Santos. Motorheads can also participate in Deadline Adversary Mode to earn double cash and RP with Nagasaki Shotaro sports bikes.

The car showrooms have also received a new set of vehicles, including some of the fan favourites like Declasse Moonbeam and Ocelot Virtue. Rockstar also offers a massive 30% discount on select rides throughout the week, making it the best time to get a new set of wheels. This article will share everything about the latest GTA Online weekly update that players must know.

New GTA Online weekly update is now live, providing a huge boost to Acid Lab businesses and more (May 11 to May 17)

2x Cash and RP

  • Deadline (Adversary Mode)

2x Supplies

  • Acid Lab Steal and Resupply Missions

1.5x Cash and RP

  • Acid Lab Sell Missions

The latest update also allows GTA Online players to claim the Last Dose Hard Mode event rewards if they haven’t already, as they won’t be available from next week onwards.

New showroom cars are now available from today (May 11 to May 17)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Dundreary Virgo Classic
  • Declasse Tahoma Coupé
  • Declasse Moonbeam
  • Willard Faction
  • Ocelot Locust

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Ocelot Virtue
  • Dewbauchee Champion

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort)

  • Vapid GB200

Prize Ride (LS Car Meet)

  • Bravado Verlierer

Available Time Trials this week

  • Time Trial - Great Ocean Highway.
  • RC Time Trial - Little Seoul Park.
  • HSW Time Trial - Textile City

HSW Premium Test Ride (For Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players only)

  • Grotti Brioso R/A HSW

The new set of Test Track Vehicles

  • Albany V-STR
  • Överflöd Entity MT
  • Dinka Jester Classic

GTA Online’s Ocelot Virtue is one of the newest drip-feed vehicles added to the Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update.

Complete list of new weekly discounts available till May 17, 2023

30% off

  • Declasse Tahoma Coupé
  • Declasse Draugur
  • Ocelot Locust
  • Pegassi Torero XO

Gun Van items on sale:

  • Homing Launcher
  • Compact EMP Launcher
  • Tear Gas
  • Body Armor
  • Assault Shotgun
  • Assault SMG
  • Combat MG
  • Pipe Bombs
  • Molotov
  • Assault Rifle

Gamers can still use the new GTA Online License Plate Creator and create custom car plates.

