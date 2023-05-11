Rockstar gives huge bonuses to GTA Online Acid Lab owners this event week (May 11 - May 17)

GTA Online’s new weekly update has made the Acid Lab business the best thing to own during this event week. Throughout May 17, 2023, Brickade 6x6 owners can earn huge bonuses on Acid Lab's Sell and Supply Missions and make a name for themselves in the ongoing Los Santos Drug Wars. Upto 2x boost is applicable for the week while running the business in the game.

Players can also continue to earn Last Dose Event Bonuses before they become unavailable to claim from next week.

Acid Lab receives huge bonuses from Rockstar in GTA Online after the latest event update (May 11 - May 17)

The Acid Lab is one of the best businesses in GTA Online this week, as Rockstar is rewarding players with exciting bonuses. For the next seven days, they will receive the following boosts on different activities:

Acid Lab Sell Missions (1.5x Cash and RP): GTA Online Acid Lab owners can earn a 50% additional payout by selling Acid in Los Santos throughout May 17, 2023.

Acid Lab Resupply and Steal Missions (2x Supplies): While resupplying the Acid Lab with new products to sell, players can earn double the stock for every Resupply and Steal Mission throughout the week.

Moreover, players can still claim rare and exclusive items by participating in the Last Dose Hard Mode Event.

How to get started with the Acid Lab business after The Last Dose update

To start an Acid Lab in GTA Online, gamers first need an MTL Brickade 6x6 armored mobile-service vehicle. Following The Last Dose update, there are two ways to get it:

Playing The First Dose missions: Interested players can get a Brickade 6x6 free of cost just by completing all six The First Dose missions. Afterwards, they must complete the Acid Lab Equipment mission and install the necessary items for $750,000 to get started with the business.

Buying the Brickade 6x6: If players do not want to go through the Los Santos Drug Wars story, they can bypass The First Dose missions and purchase the vehicle directly from Warstock Cache & Carry. It will cost them around $1,450,000, but save valuable time.

After getting the business operational, owners can initiate GTA Online Acid Lab Resupply Missions by talking to Mutt, the chemist. Once a minimum of 10% of stock gets gathered, a Sell mission can be initiated to earn money.

This event week is the best time for everyone to bring out their Acid Labs and start selling the product in Los Santos and Blaine County.

