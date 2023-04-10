How to get Acid Lab in GTA Online without doing any missions (post-The Last Dose update)

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update introduced the Acid Lab, which players got to unlock after completing the First Dose missions. It's essentially a mobile business that allows its owners to make a serious amount of money by selling acid throughout Los Santos. The entire business is housed within an MTL Brickade 6x6 armored service vehicle that also acts as a mobile laboratory.

Fortunately, fans don’t need to mandatorily complete any missions to get their own Acid Lab in the popular online multiplayer game now, which will save them a lot of time. This article will provide further details about the quickest way to get the Acid Lab running in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

GTA Online players can now directly get the Acid Lab business after The Last Dose update

When the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update was released on December 13, 2022, the Brickade 6x6 was an exclusive vehicle that could only be unlocked after completing all six First Dose missions. Basically, this made completing the missions necessary for anyone who wanted to run the newly added Acid Lab business. Since then, the developers have released various updates, including The Last Dose, which concluded the story of Dax and the Fooliganz.

In one of the updates that was dropped on January 19, 2023, Rockstar released the Brickade 6x6 as a purchasable drip-feed vehicle, allowing anyone to purchase the vehicle instantly and skip all of these missions entirely. This allowed interested players to immediately gain access to a fully-prepared Acid Lab by default.

Here’s how players can get the Acid Lab in GTA Online in 2023 using an alternate method:

Access the Internet on your Mobile Phone in the game Go to Warstock Cache & Carry Select the Brickade 6x6 vehicle Click on Order

Purchasing this vehicle will cost gamers around $1,450,000 in the game, which is pretty fair considering that players can recover this amount by running the Acid Lab business with it. Once purchased, players can get the Acid Lab delivered near them by using the Interaction Menu: Services > Acid Lab.

If players complete the final First Dose mission after purchasing the Acid Lab, they will unlock the customization options for the Brickade 6x6. Furthermore, it will be stored in The Freakshop whenever it's not needed.

What else do players get with the Acid Lab in 2023?

As such, the Acid Lab business not only grants access to the Brickade 6x6 vehicle, but also the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C offroad motorcycle that helps in delivering the acid across the map. The good thing here is that it’s not limited to deliveries and can be used in Free Mode as a standalone vehicle as well. To access it, players can either drive it out of the Freakshop or call it using the Interaction Menu’s Acid Lab tab.

Players can even upgrade the Acid Lab in GTA Online at a price of $250,000 after completing 10 Fooliganz Jobs. These equipment upgrades can then be accessed from the table in the Acid Lab’s rear, just behind the Manufacturing Table.

This is one of the best businesses in the game at the moment, and interested players might want to check out the GTA Online Acid Lab's AFK tricks to see how much they can earn from it.

