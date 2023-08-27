Why GTA Online will live longer than originally estimated, no last update expected in the near future

Back when Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online was released, it's possible even Rockstar Games did not expect it to become so successful. Today, the game is nearing its 10th anniversary and is showing no signs of slowing down. It received its latest DLC update, San Andreas Mercenaries, in June 2023, and it looks like many more could be arriving in the future.

Recent interviews of higher-ups at Rockstar and revelations made at Take-Two Interactive's earnings calls have given rise to such speculations. So, let's take a closer at why GTA Online will live longer that originally estimated as no last update is expected in the near future.

GTA Online's last update may not arrive in the near future, title expected to live longer than originally estimated

GTA Online has been out for nearly 10 years and has been dominating the gaming industry since its launch. Very few titles enjoy this kind of longevity, and this one is expected to last even longer. One of the biggest reasons for that are the statements made by the title's Design Director, Scott Butchard, earlier this year.

He stated that Rockstar has multiple updates planned for the game throughout 2023, and he even mentioned a Halloween event. San Andreas Mercenaries' files have already been datamined to reveal several items linked to this upcoming offering.

Each time a major update gets released, a significant spike in player count is recorded. Tez2, one of the most reliable Rockstar Games insiders, revealed how San Andreas Mercenaries' first mission was played by around 1.3 million players just five days since launch.

This was much quicker than the previous DLC update, Los Santos Drug Wars, even though many within the fanbase didn't enjoy this year's summer update a lot.

Interestingly, this alone isn't what may have motivated Rockstar to continue pushing out content for the popular multiplayer game. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, held an earnings call on August 8, 2023, and revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 had sold whopping 185 million units to date.

Despite its age, the title continues to attract new players and is a money-making machine at this point. Therefore, it makes little sense as to why Rockstar or Take-Two would want to bring it to an end anytime soon.

The next game in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, is expected to come out between late 2024 and early 2025. That said, it won't be surprising if Grand Theft Auto Online continues to be supported even after the sequel's release.

GTA 6 will most likely be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The ones without these modern consoles or a powerful gaming PC might still keep playing GTA Online. If that happens to be the case, Rockstar might decide to support the two games simultaneously, at least for some time.

Hence, there is seemingly still a long time to grind the current game, making money via businesses, heists, missions, and even GTA Online money glitches.

