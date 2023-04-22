5 things to know about new GTA Online License Plate Creator

The GTA Online License Plate Creator is a new feature that allows players to customize their plates on most cars they own. It's a simple concept, yet there are some caveats worth addressing. This listicle will highlight the nuances and rules associated with this brand-new gameplay mechanic. As it turns out, some players have had issues with this feature.

It's essentially a successor to the iFruit app that lets players get custom license plates. This time, you access a website aptly named GTA Online License Plate Creator. It's from Rockstar Games, and you need to log in to your Rockstar Games Social Club to use it.

GTA Online License Plate Creator: Five things all players should know

1) Some License Plates cannot be deleted

Some plates cannot be deleted (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a player receives a gift, they cannot delete it. Unfortunately, it does count as one of the maximum number of plates available to the player. In this case, the above screenshot shows something that will always take up one of the 30 possible slots.

While that can be underwhelming for some, they still have the other remaining spots available to use. Players can receive gifted plates through:

Completing the tutorial

A special promotion

Just remember that these gifted plates are unable to be deleted.

2) 30 plates in total

The latter number is the cap (Image via Rockstar Games)

License Plate Creator can't create infinite plates for everybody. There is a maximum of 30 that each player can have. If you reach 30 and want more slots, you must delete an old one first. Rockstar Games could expand this number in the future, but 30 is the cap as of launch.

That limit won't be a problem for some GTA Online players. Those who would be bothered by this cap should carefully consider the 30 vehicles they wish to customize.

3) License Plate Creator costs

This writer didn't get his plate for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games currently states:

"Custom license plates are currently free to order using the License Plate Creator."

Many players have gotten their plates for free. However, some had to pay money for it, as evident in the above screenshot, where it cost the writer $3,000. That price could be how much plates cost in the future when the free promotion ends.

Until then, GTA Online players should see if they can get this customization feature for free and utilize it on all of their available vehicles.

4) What's allowed in License Plate Creator

The website makes it pretty clear (Image via Rockstar Games)

All License Plates can only have up to eight characters used, and those characters must only include letters from A-Z or numbers 0-9. Special characters, such as !, @, #, etc., are not eligible. Likewise, anything considered offensive would not be allowed. Otherwise, you might get a message stating:

"This plate includes banned language."

GTA Online players must avoid expletives and questionable jargon. The FAQ section for this feature also mentions:

"Your custom text matches a plate exclusively reserved for a Rockstar Games promotion or player."

This feature should be pretty self-explanatory.

5) You need to pick up an order before placing a new one

An example of an order in progress (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you make an order for something, you need to visit Los Santos Customs and equip that plate. Until then, you cannot create a new one. If you try to, you should see something similar to the image above, where there's a notice about an order in progress.

You can either:

Pick up the plate with its associated vehicle. Cancel the order and make something new.

Logging in to GTA Online and having easy access to Los Santos Customs should make everything easy for you.

