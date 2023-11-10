When did the first GTA 5 trailer come out?

GTA 5 is the record-selling title from Rockstar Games and has been going strong ever since its release in 2013. The game has everything one can expect from the Grand Theft Auto franchise — gratuitous violence, looting stores, brutal cop chases, and much more. A decade is definitely a long time for a game, and, normally, many people might have forgotten the thrill of watching its first trailer.

Rockstar Games dropped the first-ever trailer of the game on YouTube, sending the GTA community into a frenzy. It created hype for a title that wasn't rolled out for at least two more years.

But once it did, the thrill and excitement were over the top and have stood the test of time. This article will revisit the first trailer and what it meant for the gaming community as a whole.

The GTA 5 trailer was the first step towards breaking all the records

Rockstar Games dropped GTA 5's first trailer way back on November 2, 2011. Subsequent trailers surrounding gameplay and character reveals showcased the immense world of Grand Theft Auto 5. Fans were ecstatic to see the protagonist trio in their elements, and the trailers adeptly captured their personalities.

Then, on Aug 29, 2013, Rockstar Games dropped the final trailer before rolling out the title on September 17, 2013. GTA 5 has only been creating history ever since. From earning a mammoth $1 billion dollars in just three days to becoming the second-best-selling video game of all time with 190 million copies sold to date, it is fair to say that the numbers prove the game's worth.

While numbers clearly showcased the fanfare, the game's success was solidified even further with the plethora of awards it won. The prestigious British Academy Video Games Award for Multiplayer and multiple Game of the Year awards are just a few of the many the game amassed.

Now, the publishing company is again poised to give the fans a similar experience as they did over a decade ago with Grand Theft Auto 6.

Will the GTA 6 trailer have the same impact as its predecessor?

A screenshot of Rockstar's recent tweet about GTA 6's trailer (Image via X)

After years of waiting, Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the GTA 6 trailer to drop in early December 2023. This news has taken not just the Grand Theft Auto community but the entire industry by storm.

While everyone is excited, they are also worried if the trailer and the game will live up to the hype and be better than what Grand Theft Auto 5 did back in the day. These were some tweets that expressed the mixed feelings of the community:

"Gonna be the most watched trailer of all time" - theRadBrad

"Idk don’t you guys feel like this announcement is coming a bit too soon? They’ve barely had any time to work on the game if it’s already being announced. We don’t want a rushed game!" - KingMike273

"Please just have the game finished before it releases, no rush please" - Rabb1t

But Rockstar Games seem to be quite confident in themselves. From what Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) has revealed through their recent financial report, they are all set to make a big sale.

This will only be possible if the developers release the game on time (that is, by next year or early 2025) and everything goes well. Things will also depend on how well-made the upcoming trailer is and how the fans react to it.

Other than speculations, the only thing we can do in the meantime is hope Rockstar Games ensures that the game will be worth 10 years' wait.

