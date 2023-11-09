GTA 6 trailer is finally confirmed for December 2023: Everything you should know

The GTA 6 trailer is right around the corner, as its developer recently confirmed a release window for it. According to Rockstar Games’ recent tweet on X (formerly Twitter), as of November 8, 2023, the trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game will arrive in early December. That’s not all, as the latest report from Bloomberg also confirms a few things to expect from the game.

This article shares everything known about the GTA 6 trailer so far, along with some more useful information.

GTA 6 trailer is officially confirmed by Rockstar Games on social media

As seen in the X post above, Rockstar Games thanked fans around the globe as it approaches its 25th anniversary next month. This is how the company confirmed the GTA 6 trailer news on the social media platform:

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Earlier on the same day, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier reported that the developer is getting ready for an imminent GTA 6 announcement, with a trailer to be released next month.

Schreier's report says fans can expect two protagonists in the upcoming title – a boy and a girl. It also claims that the game will be set in a fictional version of real-life Miami. This seemingly hints at a returning Vice City, probably set in a modern time.

GTA 6 has big shoes to fill

Rockstar Games was founded in 1998. Since then, it has released over 15 titles in the long-running Grand Theft Auto series. According to its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, the franchise has sold over 410 million units worldwide so far, as stated in their latest earnings call held on November 8, 2023.

The current game, Grand Theft Auto 5, continues to dominate the sales charts. According to the report, the game has sold over 190 million units worldwide, of which five million alone were sold during the last quarter. Rockstar Games has proudly described the title as the “best-selling game of the past 10 years in the U.S., based on both unit and dollar sales.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been rumored to have a $1-2 billion budget. If this is true, it might be possible for it to break the current records faster than ever.

While all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, fans have high expectations from the next Grand Theft Auto reveal.

