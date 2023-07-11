5 reasons to get a Blista Compact in GTA Online (July 2023)

GTA Online has many underrated cars, including the Dinka Blista Compact, a two-door sports car with a hatchback design. Rockstar Games added the vehicle to the title with the Enhanced version release of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Since then, it has been an integral part of the game and is loved by many OG players. However, the car’s popularity has recently declined.

Grand Theft Auto Online now offers a plethora of other powerful cars that overshadow the glory of Blista Compact. Despite this fact, it is still a useful vehicle that players can rely on.

This article lists five reasons why GTA Online players should get the Dinka Blista Compact in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Dinka Blista Compact is a worthwhile vehicle in GTA Online in 2023

1) Historic vehicle

The Blista Compact throughout the series (Image via GTA Wiki)

Many players don’t realize this, but the Dinka Blista Compact is a historic vehicle in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Rockstar Games debuted it in GTA Vice City. Since then, it has appeared in all major titles, including San Andreas, Vice City Stories, Grand Theft Auto 4, The Lost and Damned, The Ballad of Gay Tony, and Chinatown Wars, as well as Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant.

This makes the vehicle a must-have for all car collectors in the game. It is one of the rare vehicles that has debuted in almost all titles in the franchise. Many players believe that Rockstar Games will add it to the upcoming game as well.

2) Low-cost vehicle

The Blista Compact is one of the cheapest cars in GTA Online in 2023. Rockstar Games has implemented a very high rate of inflation in the multiplayer game, which makes most cars unaffordable for new players. Some are also seen using money glitches to purchase necessary items.

However, players can easily buy the Blista Compact from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $42,000. The customization charges are also comparatively low. It costs around $140,000 to fully modify the car.

3) Customizations

While the standard model Dinka Blista Compact has a simple and boxy design, Rockstar Games allows players to customize it according to their choices. Players can drive it to any Los Santos Customs garage and modify the engine, brakes, exhausts, hood, roof, skirts, spoiler, and many other components.

These customizations not only change the look of the GTA Online sports car but also improve the overall performance. While it has no livery options, players can give it a stylish look by tweaking the primary and secondary paint jobs.

4) Performance

Although the Dinka Blista Compact is not as powerful as most new cars in GTA Online, it still has decent performance output that can come in handy in various situations. While the standard top speed of the vehicle is 82.02 mph or 132.00 km/h, when fully upgraded, it can reach up to 103.00 mph or 165.76 km/h.

The Blista Compact is powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine that spins the front wheels. The turbocharged engine and five-speed transmission box help the car finish a lap in 1:15.408 minutes. Its handling is very responsive and sharp, which allows GTA Online players to use it as a commute vehicle.

5) Miscellaneous uses

The Dinka Blista Compact is a versatile vehicle that can be used for various purposes. While it is a race car in GTA Online, it is not fast enough to beat most new vehicles. However, players can use it in missions or to simply roam around the map.

The compact size helps the Blista Compact pass through most obstacles and narrow stretches. This makes it one of the best vehicles to use when fleeing from cops or other enemies. Since it is a JDM car, expert drivers also use it for drifting in the game.

Poll : Do you own the Blista Compact in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes