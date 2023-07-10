5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, ranked

Motorcycles have a distinct fanbase in GTA Online, and Rockstar Games caters to riders with a wide range of options. The multiplayer game currently has over 50 motorcycles in different classes and categories. Although the most recent San Andreas Mercenaries update did not add any new motorcycles to date, riders can be seen using their old favorite two-wheelers.

Like fast cars, fast motorcycles are also a top priority among the rider base, and Rockstar Games offers plenty. However, there is no proper way to determine a vehicle’s performance without owning it, making the selection process complex. To help, this article lists the top five fastest motorcycles that GTA Online players can buy after the Summer update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Western Reever, Pegassi Oppressor, and three other fastest motorcycles in GTA Online in 2023

5) Maibatsu Manchez Scout

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout is popular among GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist grinders as it is the only motorcycle spawning on the island. It is based on the real-life Armstrong MT500 and can run at a top speed of 139.75 mph or 224.91 km/h when fully upgraded.

It is a military-grade dirt bike powered by a single-cylinder engine and a five-speed transmission box. Players can use it effectively on off-roads and hills. The Warstock Cache & Carry website sells it for a base price of $225,000 and a trade price of $168,750.

4) Pegassi Oppressor

The Pegassi Oppressor is a futuristic flying motorcycle. However, GTA Online players should not confuse it with The Oppressor Mk II, as they differ significantly. The Oppressor has a lightweight, aerodynamic design that helps it to reach a top speed of 140.00 mph or 225.31 km/h.

It has a rocket boost that significantly increases the speed and helps the rider glide in the air for a few seconds. These two factors make the Oppressor a popular motorcycle in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, as players can easily cross large obstacles.

3) Western Deathbike (Arena)

The Western Deathbike (Arena) is a specially modifiable motorcycle in the game that can reach a top speed of 150.00 mph 241.40 km/h. It is an armored and weaponized vehicle that cannot be used in standard GTA Online races.

A V-Twin engine and a four-speed transmission box power the motorcycle. It also has a rocket boost that helps in quick acceleration. Players must first buy the Western Gargoyle and covert it in the Arena Workshop to acquire the Deathbike. However, the workshop is prone to many GTA Online money glitches, and players must exercise caution while using it.

2) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is the only HSW upgradable motorcycle in Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games allows players to convert the Hakuchou base model to the HSW variant in Los Santos Car Meet. While the normal one can reach a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h, HSW upgrades increase it to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h.

However, it is exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and old-console players cannot acquire the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag. After the GTA 6 budget leaks, many fans also want a similar motorcycle in the upcoming game.

1) Western Reever

The Western Reever is the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online in 2023. It is based on the real-life ARCH Method 143 and features a stylish rounded design. The engine bay houses a pushrod V-Twin engine that propels the motorcycle to a top speed of 163.00 mph or 262.32 km/h.

It is worth noting that the motorcycle’s top speed is faster than most cars in the multiplayer game. It is the fastest land vehicle, only a few positions behind planes and helicopters. Legendary Motorsport sells it for a price of $1,900,000.

Poll : Do you own any of these motorcycles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes