5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars, ranked

GTA Online offers many of the fastest motorcycles in its vast catalog of vehicles, some of which are bound to go unnoticed due to continuous additions over the years. Even the latest Los Santos Drug Wars added a brand new Powersurge bike, giving a plethora of options in 2023 to choose a motorcycle; however, this could be overwhelming for some who just want to buy the best bike but are not familiar with regular updates.

With that being said, this article will share five of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars. The list below also contains valuable data from the famous analyst and content creator Broughy1322.

5 fastest GTA Online motorcycles, ranked according to lap times (post-Los Santos Drug Wars)

5) Hakuchou Drag

Manufacturer – Shitzu

Body Style – Drag bike

Lap Time – 0:57.590

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is a custom drag bike that was added to the game with the Bikers update. Being a modified variant of the original Hakuchou, it looks almost the same, but now with an extended rear swing-arm and running on an Inline-4 engine.

Despite its top speed of only 126.5 mph, it still holds the quickest lap time of 0:57.590, making it one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online.

That’s not all, as players can further increase the top speed to 157.5 mph by customizing it with HSW Performance Upgrades. The famous vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $976,000.

4) Shotaro

Manufacturer – Nagasaki

Body Style – Sports bike

Lap Time – 0:57.490

The Nagasaki Shotaro is a one-of-a-kind futuristic sports bike in GTA Online that was also added with the Bikers update. The design of this motorcycle seems to be inspired by the Lotus C-01, and it’s powered by a similar engine to that of the PCJ-600.

It boasts an incredibly competitive performance with an impressive top speed of 123.75 mph and a lap time of 0:57.490, making it a couple of milliseconds faster than the Hakuchou Drag. Riders can also take sharp corners with relative ease thanks to the bike’s responsive handling. The vehicle is available from Legendary Motorsport for $2,225,000.

3) Powersurge

Manufacturer – Western

Body Style – Electric sports bike

Lap Time – 0:55.371

The Western Powersurge is a new electric motorcycle that was added with the Los Santos Drug Wars update last December. Based on the 2019’s Harley-Davidson LiveWire model, it runs on a large battery cell with a single-speed transmission.

The Powersurge performs surprisingly well thanks to its quick acceleration and ability to reach a staggering lap time of 0:55.371, making it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. According to Broughy1322’s testing, the bike can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph, which is impressive. Players can get the motorcycle from Legendary Motorsport for $1,605,000.

2) Oppressor Mk II

Manufacturer – Pegassi

Body Style – Hoverbike

Lap Time – 0:53.387

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a custom hoverbike that has been a part of the game since the After Hours update. It seems to be directly inspired by the BMW R1200GS Adventure Hover Ride concept bike and is powered by a turbine engine.

Apart from having permanent hovering capabilities, it is still very competitive when it comes to pure performance. With a lap time of 0:53.387 and the ability to travel over any terrain, it is one of the best motorcycles in GTA Online so far. Players can freely switch between its hover mode and flying mode. It is available to buy from Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,925,000 - $3,890,250.

1) Oppressor

Manufacturer – Pegassi

Body Style – Custom motorcycle

Lap Time – 0:51.953

The Pegassi Oppressor is a custom sports bike predecessor of the Mk II variant mentioned above, and was added earlier to the game with the Gunrunning update. It is based on a modified Honda XR 500 and ENV.

It is quite famous for its impeccable speed thanks to a parallel-twin engine which allows it to reach a maximum speed of 140 mph. With the quickest lap time of 0:51.953, it is truly the fastest bike in GTA Online. Players can get it from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $2,650,000 - $3,524,500.

With the upcoming Untitled Grand Theft Auto game just around the corner, motorheads can collect any of the aforementioned motorcycles and wreak havoc on Los Santos.

