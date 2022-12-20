What is the fastest car and bike in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC?

Constant updates to GTA Online ensure that the fastest car tag doesn't stay with a particular bike or car for too long, as each new big update brings with it new vehicles and upgrades for older vehicles. The first part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was released last week and included five new vehicles.

Read on to find out how this affected the rankings of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online and other details about the recent update.

Fastest Car and Bike in GTA Online (December 2022)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Check out the latest new vehicles, from the impeccable Överflöd Entity MT Super car and Declasse Tulip M-100 Muscle car to the nuts and bolts of the Journey II and Surfer Custom Vans.



Looking for something elite? The Annis 300R Sports car is available, but only through Dec 28. Check out the latest new vehicles, from the impeccable Överflöd Entity MT Super car and Declasse Tulip M-100 Muscle car to the nuts and bolts of the Journey II and Surfer Custom Vans.Looking for something elite? The Annis 300R Sports car is available, but only through Dec 28. https://t.co/p1krFAqXoS

GTA Online has a total of over 700 vehicles. Two major units — top speed and lap time — are used by the community to determine which vehicle earns the title of the fastest car or motorcycle.

One would expect top speed to be the defining measure of speed, but many fans consider lap time to be more realistic as it takes into account factors such as acceleration and handling, providing a more complete picture of different vehicles.

Additionally, the difference in graphic capabilities between the last generation of consoles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) and the current gen (PlayStation 5 and Xbox X) has led to certain vehicles only being accessible on the latter. PC versions of GTA Online do not include certain vehicles that are unavailable on last-gen consoles.

Across the board, the fastest car in the online version of the game after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC release is the HSW Benefactor Stirling GT (156.8mph/252.3km/h). This vehicle is only available to PS5 and Xbox X players. The top speed of a vehicle in a last-gen console or PC is the Ocelot Pariah's 136mph/218.9km/h.

The Deathbike (150 mph/241.4 km/h) is the fastest motorcycle in terms of top speed, across all platforms in the online mode.

The laptime for the fastest car in GTA Online is interesting, as the best performer doesn't even feature in the top five vehicles in terms of top speed. The HSW Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, with a lap time of 0:55.589, leads here. It is exclusive to the PS5/Xbox X. The Progen Emerus takes first place on other platforms with a lap time of 0:58.291.

Similarly, even the fastest motorcycle Shotaro, by lap time, doesn't feature in the top five bikes ranked with the highest speed metric. With a lap time of 00:57.490, the Shotaro is the fastest bike. The Deathbike ranks fifth in the fastest lap time and is almost two seconds behind at 00:59.017.

Vehicles that were released with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC have not affected this rating. However, the last major update, The Criminal Enterprises, added the Benefactor Stirling GT to cars that Hao could customize for maximum performance. The Stirling GT later had the highest top speed in GTA Online.

The community eagerly awaits the second part of the new DLC, which might bring with it some new vehicles or an HSW upgrade.

