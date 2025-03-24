Why fans think GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released on March 25

Speculations about GTA 6 trailer 2 have again gained momentum in the Grand Theft Auto community. A popular fan theory going around at the moment suggests the next trailer might be released early in April 2025. However, a Reddit user's claims from a while back about the second trailer's rumored release on March 25 have been gaining attention on social media.

Ad

The user didn't cite any sources or other credible information to back these claims, which is why there is also a fair amount of skepticism around it. However, a well-known video game magazine apparently teasing something for the same date has raised eyebrows.

Note: This article discusses speculations and rumors. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Why do fans think GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released on March 25: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A Reddit user named u/ZestycloseAd6898 made a rather cryptic comment some months back - "25 03 25", which can be perceived as March 25, 2025. This comment has been going viral on social media among all the GTA 6 trailer 2 speculations.

That said, there is seemingly an even older comment from u/ZestycloseAd6898, from around 120 days ago, claiming that the second trailer would drop on the said date.

Ad

The fact that the Reddit user made such comments many months ago has intrigued some in the Grand Theft Auto community, but the lack of any credible sources has others, understandably, skeptical at the moment.

Also check: Could GTA 6 pre order start with trailer 2 release? Possibilities explored

However, a reputed video game magazine, Game Informer, which announced its closure in August 2024, recently posted a short video on X, teasing something (undisclosed as of this writing) for March 25, 2025.

Ad

While there was no mention of any video game in the said clip, let alone Grand Theft Auto or GTA 6 trailer 2, some fans have connected u/ZestycloseAd6898's claims and the video game magazine's tease and are now wondering if Grand Theft Auto 6's highly-anticipated next trailer could be released on March 25, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, this date falls on a Tuesday, which is usually when Rockstar Games makes social media posts, adding to the GTA 6 trailer 2 speculations.

Nevertheless, as mentioned, this is all just speculation, and it would be best to take it with a grain of salt. Given that tomorrow is March 25, we don't have to wait long to find if any of this is true.

It is also worth noting that April 1, 2025, is also being looked at as a potential date for an announcement, according to another recent GTA 6 trailer 2 fan theory.

Ad

Check out: GTA 6 trailer 2's April 1 release date theory, explored

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback