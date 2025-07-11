GTA Online weekly discounts (July 11-16, 2025)

GTA Online weekly discounts are often considered the best way to save money in this game, and for good reason. This weekly sale usually features vehicles, properties, and other items at jaw-dropping prices. The latest update has also brought a new weekly sale in Los Santos, allowing players to enjoy up to a 40% discount on some of the best items the game has to offer.

Without further ado, let’s quickly check all the things that Rockstar is currently offering as part of the GTA Online weekly discounts.

GTA Online weekly discounts include Vapid Trophy Truck, Powersurge, and more (July 11-16, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update offers all these items at up to 40% discounted prices till July 16, 2025:

LF-22 Starling (40% off)

(40% off) Maxwell Vagrant (40% off)

(40% off) Canis Terminus (40% off)

(40% off) Dinka RT3000 (40% off)

(40% off) Western Powersurge (40% off)

(40% off) Pegassi Zentorno (40% off)

(40% off) Obey 8F Drafter (40% off)

(40% off) Pfister Comet Safari (40% off)

(40% off) Lampadati Casco (40% off)

(40% off) Nagasaki Stryder (40% off)

(40% off) Lampadati Novak (40% off)

(40% off) Imponte Nightshade (40% off)

(40% off) Vapid Trophy Truck (40% off)

(40% off) Schyster Deviant (40% off)

(40% off) Railgun (40% off) – Gun Van

(40% off) – Gun Van Precision Rifle (40% off) – Plus benefits

(40% off) – Plus benefits Weed Farm Business (30% off)

Those who own a Weed Farm business will get a 35% boost on Weed Farm Sell Missions if they also own a Smoke on the Water business in GTA 5 Online.

GTA Online weekly discounts: What would be the best vehicle to get? (July 11-16, 2025)

All of the available options are great in their own right; however, if there’s one vehicle that players shouldn’t miss out on, it's the Pegassi Zentorno. This is a two-door supercar that Rockstar added over a decade ago with the High Life update. What makes it stand out is its resemblance to the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento.

In terms of performance, the Zentorno runs on a 6.8-liter V12 engine that is capable of pushing 750 HP. According to popular GTA analyst and content creator Broughy1322, the supercar possesses a top speed of 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h) and completes a lap in about 1:00.878. These specs allow it to compete with other high-end supercars (like the Tempesta).

While it’s not as fast as some of the newest supercars, it is reliable for completing certain missions, including Smoke on the Water’s Money Laundering missions.

Players can currently buy the Pegassi Zentorno for a discounted price of $435,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Rockstar will change the current set of GTA Online weekly discounts on July 17, 2025.

