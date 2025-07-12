5 best cars in GTA Online this week (July 12-17, 2025)

A new weekly update is here, featuring vehicles in GTA Online. Rockstar Games didn’t add any new ones this time, but it highlighted a lot of existing ones by giving up to 40% discounts on them. From supercars to classic muscle rides, there are many options to choose from. However, not every car is worth buying, and one should know the best ones.

That being said, this article shares five of the best cars in GTA Online this week that gamers should collect before 2:00 AM PT, July 17, 2025.

Note: The article is subjective and takes the writer’s opinion into account.

GTA Online this week: 5 best cars include Comet Safari, Vagrant, and more (July 12-17, 2025)

1) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno is among the oldest yet popular supercars currently available at 40% discount in GTA Online this week. It highly resembles the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, with some parts resembling that of the Lamborghini Veneno.

In terms of performance, the Zentorno is seemingly powered by a V12 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Not only does it possess an incredible top speed of 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h), but it can also complete a lap in just 1:00.878.

This makes it highly competitive against some of the other supercars and is a great choice for completing certain missions, like that of the Smoke on the Water business.

Gamers can currently buy the Zentorno for just $435,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Pfister Comet Safari

The Pfister Comet Safari is a two-seater custom off-road car that debuted in GTA Online with the popular Doomsday Heist DLC. It is seemingly inspired by the Leh Keen "Safari" 911, giving it a very rally car-like appearance.

Powered by a flat-6 engine with a 5-speed gearbox, the Comet Safari can go up to a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.149. Moreover, the off-roader comes packed with two front-facing machine guns capable of annihilating targets with no or light armor.

The Comet Safari is currently purchasable for the discounted price of $426,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Dinka RT3000

The Dinka RT3000 has finally returned to the limelight in GTA Online this week. The two-seater roadster is seemingly based on the real-life Honda S2000 (AP1) roadster.

Under the hood, the RT3000 runs on an Inline-4 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. As per its testing, the vehicle can achieve a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:06.033.

What makes the sports car special is its ability to drift without using any Drift Tuning upgrades, allowing players to slide the car without much effort while taking corners.

The Dinka RT3000 can be purchased for a 40% discounted price of $1,029,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Maxwell Vagrant

A picture of Maxwell Vagrant (Image via Rockstar Games)

There’s another off-roader that players should check in GTA Online this week –Maxwell Vagrant. It is a two-seater off-road buggy that looks like the real-life Ariel Nomad.

When it comes to performance, the Vagrant can reach a maximum speed of 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:03.596. However, the real strength of the ride lies in its excellent off-roading capabilities. It can traverse over small rocks or uneven terrains with ease due to its suspension.

Moreover, it can easily climb slopes, making it one of the best cars for completing certain missions where going off-road is the only choice. Gamers can currently buy it for the discounted price of $1,328,400 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) Lampadati Novak

A picture of the SUV (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Lampadati Novak, a four-seater high-end crossover SUV that looks like a Maserati Levante. Rockstar added it to the game in 2019 with The Diamond Casino & Resort update.

According to Broughy1322, the Novak can go up to a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.683. The top speed alone makes it one of the fastest non-HSW SUVs in GTA Online, making it a great choice for those who love to drive SUVs in Los Santos.

Players can currently buy the Novak for the discounted price of $364,800 from Legendary Motorsport.

While the selection of a car is often based on one’s preferences, all of the aforementioned automobiles are some of the best ones in GTA Online right now, and players can get a discount and continue their hustle in new rides.

