GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (July 11 to 16, 2025)

The recently released update has added three new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. As always, these rides are the best way to earn money for Salvage Yard owners in the game. By stealing and selling them to Yusuf, players can earn about $750,000 (more or less) this week. Those who don’t own a Salvage Yard can buy one from Maze Bank Foreclosures and then make money via these cars.

Let’s quickly check all three Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this week: Penumbra FF, Virtue, and one more (July 11 to 16, 2025)

Rockstar’s latest GTA Online weekly update allows Salvage Yard owners to make money from the following rides till July 16, 2025:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #1: Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Mission:

The Maibatsu Penumbra FF has returned to the limelight as one of the newest Salvage Yard cars. It resembles a real-life Mitsubishi Eclipse in design and was added to the game in 2020.

In terms of performance, the Penumbra FF can go up to a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:03.798.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #2: Ocelot Virtue

Mission:

The Ocelot Virtue is a vehicle that was super popular when The Last Dose update was released in 2023. It is a two-seater electric hypercar that looks like a real-life Lotus Evija.

When it comes to performance, the Virtue possesses a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and can complete one lap in 0:59.293, making it one of the quickest non-HSW cars in GTA Online.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #3: Overflod Tyrant

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Overflod Tyrant, a two-seater hypercar that highly resembles the real-life Apollo Arrow. Rockstar added it to the game in 2018 with the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series DLC.

According to popular GTA analyst and content creator Broughy1322, the Tyrant can go up to a maximum speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.860.

Rockstar will add new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles on July 17, 2025, as part of the next weekly update.

