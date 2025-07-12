3 worst vehicles in GTA Online to avoid at all costs (July 12 to 17, 2025)

Collecting different vehicles is a part of GTA Online’s lifestyle. Every week, Rockstar Games features different automobiles at discounted prices, encouraging players to buy them. These generally include some of the best rides the game has to offer. However, not every one of them is useful, and some are a complete waste of money.

That said, this article features the three worst vehicles in GTA Online this week that gamers should avoid buying. The latest event is live till 2 am PT, July 17, 2025.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the featured vehicles.

3 worst GTA Online vehicles to avoid this week include Nightshade, Stryder, and more (July 12 to 17, 2025)

1) Schyster Deviant

First, there’s the Schyster Deviant, a two-door muscle car that Rockstar added in 2019 with the Arena War DLC update. Judging by its design, it seems to be inspired by the real-life Ringbrothers' Javelin AMX Defiant.

While it may look good to classic muscle car enthusiasts, the GTA Online's Deviant lacks any value in terms of performance. As per the in-game files, it runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can only go up to a top speed of 108.00 mph (173.81 km/h), making it redundant for completing missions or heists.

The Deviant also suffers from below-average acceleration due to its heavy body. It takes about 1:10.904, which is not suitable for completing races in 2025. Moreover, it has a very poor turning radius, which can be felt when driving at lower speeds. This immediately makes it not suitable for cruising through the traffic of Los Santos.

All of these are enough of a reason not to buy the Deviant in GTA Online this week.

2) Imponte Nightshade

Next, it’s the Imponte Nightshade that Rockstar has currently featured in GTA Online weekly discounts. It is also a two-seater muscle car, but resembles a 1970–1973 Chevrolet Camaro. The vehicle debuted almost 10 years ago, which already gives a hint that it pales in comparison to newer cars in the game.

As per the in-game files, the Imponte Nightshade is powered by a 5-liter V8 420bhp engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It’s been tested and found that the muscle car can only go up to a speed of 105.25 mph (169.38 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.489. As one can notice here, the performance of Nightshade is worse than the Deviant mentioned above.

While some players may claim that Nightshade has good handling, handling alone doesn’t make much difference if the vehicle lacks in both top speed and acceleration. The vehicle is not suitable for anything meaningful in Los Santos in 2025, and many other muscle cars easily outperform it.

3) Nagasaki Stryder

Lastly, there’s the Nagasaki Stryder, a two-seater sports trike motorcycle that Rockstar added in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist DLC update. It seems to be based on the real-life Lazareth Triazuma.

In terms of performance, the Stryder possesses only a top speed of 101.50 mph (163.35 km/h). While the vehicle has quick acceleration and can complete a lap in just 1:06.334, its design leaves players unprotected from gunfire or other enemy attacks. Moreover, it struggles to reverse when needed and loses control if airborne. All of these flaws make it a useless vehicle in GTA Online as per 2025 standards.

Moreover, its price of $670,000 is not justified. While collectors may still go for it, there are other great options in the same price range.

