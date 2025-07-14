All GTA Online cars based on BMW M3

There are many cars in the world of GTA Online, and most of them are based on real-life automobiles. Rockstar Games seemingly took inspiration for the in-game vehicles from some of the popular rides people drive, and the BMW M3 is one of them. The M3 is a high-performance variant of the BMW 3 Series that the company has been producing for every 3 Series generation since the 1980s. The developer took notice of its popularity and created multiple in-game models based on it.

The article focuses on the GTA Online cars based on the BMW M3 so far.

These GTA Online cars took massive inspiration from the BMW M3

1) Sentinel GTS

Price: $2,172,000-$1,629,000

Where to buy: Legendary Motorsport

The Ubermacht Sentinel GTS is the newest in-game car based on a BMW M3 (G80), more specifically the M3 CS. Rockstar added it to the multiplayer title earlier this year (2025) with the Money Fronts DLC.

In terms of performance, the Sentinel GTS can go up to a top speed of 132.25 mph (212.84 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:02.045.

2) Sentinel Classic

A promotional picture of the Sentinel Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $650,000-$487,500

Where to buy: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

As its name implies, the Sentinel Classic is a two-door rally coupe based on a classic ride — the BMW M3 (E30). The developer added it to GTA Online in 2017 with The Doomsday Heist DLC.

When it comes to performance, the Sentinel Classic can go up to a top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:04.732.

3) Sentinel Classic Widebody

A picture of Sentinel Classic Widebody (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $700,000

Where to buy: Benny’s Original Motor Works (via conversion from a Sentinel Classic)

Being a variant of the Sentinel Classic, the Sentinel Classic Widebody is seemingly based on the BMW M3 (E30 LTO). It debuted in GTA Online three years ago, with The Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Powered by an Inline-4 engine with a 5-speed gearbox, the Sentinel Classic Widebody can reach a maximum speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.248.

4) Sentinel

Price: $95,000

Where to buy: Southern San Andreas Super Autos (limited availability)

Being one of the original cars in GTA Online, the Ubermacht Sentinel seems to be based on the BMW M3 Convertible (E93).

According to popular GTA analyst and content creator Broughy1322, the Sentinel possesses a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) and can complete a lap in 1:10.787.

5) Sentinel XS

Price: $60,000

Where to buy: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Being a variant of the original Sentinel, the Ubermacht Sentinel XS is a two-seater coupe that looks inspired by the BMW M3 (E92). Rockstar Games updated its design in 2021 with The Contract DLC and added new liveries for it.

In terms of performance, the Sentinel XS can go up to a top speed of 116.00 mph (186.68 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.119. It is also the only BMW M3-inspired GTA Online car compatible with HSW upgrades, allowing it to touch an impressive speed of 136.50 mph (219.67 km/h).

