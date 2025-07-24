GTA 6 plans reportedly revealed by Twitch’s ‘Money Guy’

GTA 6 is Rockstar Games' next big blockbuster video game that everyone has their eyes set on. Not only gamers but also various businesses are keeping a keen eye on this upcoming title. Some are even expecting it to be the biggest game of their lives, and Twitch’s ‘Money Guy’ is one of them. Those who may not know, he is Mike Minton, the Chief Monetization Officer of Twitch.
In a report published on July 20, 2025, by MeinMMO, Mike Minton reveals official business plans set for GTA 6 and its online multiplayer. According to him, the company will work closely with Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, to make the best out of it. Read on to learn exactly what he said.
Twitch to work with Rockstar Games for GTA 6 story mode as well as online multiplayer, as per the report
The report by MeinMMO shared an interview with Twitch’s Mike Minton, where he was asked several questions related to Grand Theft Auto. One of the questions was directed towards the upcoming GTA 6 video game and Twitch’s plan to invest in it.
The ‘Money Guy’ replied to their question, revealing the company’s plans for the next Grand Theft Auto experience on Twitch. According to him, Twitch has plans to work with Take-Two Interactive for the game’s launch.
Here’s what he said about the GTA 6 story mode and related plans of the company:
“First, the focus will be on the single-player campaign. That will be a key point. This game will likely be the biggest game of our lives, at least as we know it, and there will be a huge hype around it.”
Their statement suggests they have high hopes, even from Lucia and Jason’s story being streamed on the platform. Later, he discussed plans related to the online multiplayer in the following manner:
“Then there will probably be a cycle around the online multiplayer at some point later, which will be an even more important segment in the life cycle of this game on Twitch because that’s where the magic begins to happen.”
This has confirmed that Twitch is going to bet high on GTA 6 due to all the hype surrounding it.
The game is currently scheduled to be released next year on May 26, 2026, and this report suggests that even big companies are getting ready for it.
