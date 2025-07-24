Some players have asked the question, "Is Joe DeRosa in GTA 5?" especially those who have watched the in-game TV. For those unaware, DeRosa is an actor, comedian, writer, and even a musician. He has acted in as well as written many TV shows over the years. Popular personalities as such often appear in Grand Theft Auto games in some capacity, and the case isn't any different here.
Although the part played by him isn't huge, fans can indeed hear Joe DeRosa in GTA 5. This article will provide a look at his role in the best-selling Grand Theft Auto entry so far, and how fans can watch him in it.
The character Rufus Bellows is voiced by Joe DeRosa in GTA 5
Joe DeRosa, born August 6, 1977, has had a notable career in television, having served as a writer on several TV series and mini series and even acted in some. For example, he played a character named Dr. Caldera on Better Cal Saul.
Gamers can also hear the voice of Joe DeRosa in GTA 5 on the in-game TV. He voiced a character named Rufus Bellows, who appears on the show Jack Howitzer, and acts as the agent of the in-game 1980s movie star of the same name. For those interested, it airs on the Weazel network, and is somewhat of a reality TV parody.
Not much is known about Rufus Bellows in detail, besides what's shown on the TV show. The character doesn't play any significant role in the campaign and can be completely missed by anyone who doesn't watch television in GTA 5. However, for Joe DeRosa fans, the cameo can be quite fun to watch, especially as a means to take a break from all the high-octane missions.
How to watch Joe DeRosa in GTA 5
The easiest way to watch Joe DeRosa in GTA 5 story mode on Jack Howitzer is by playing as Michael De Santa. He has a big screen in the living room of his Rockford Hills house right from the beginning of the campaign.
Approach the couch, and press the prompted button to sit down. Then press the button prompted to watch the TV. The game will display controls for changing channels on the top-left corner of your screen.
Use them to tune into the Weazel network and then wait for Jack Howitzer to begin. You may have to wait a bit if a different show is being aired at that time, but note that they aren't too long.
