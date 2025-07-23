Did Ozzy Osbourne ever work on GTA? Grand Theft Auto fans look back on his legacy

GTA games have featured songs from some of the most well-known artists across generations, and among the biggest names on that list is Ozzy Osbourne. The legendary heavy metal singer passed away on July 22, 2025, aged 76, after which fans expressed their grief and took a look back at his legacy.Many in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase have also done the same, but some (likely newer ones) wonder if he ever worked on the franchise. While he didn't work actively in any entry as an in-game radio host or character, few of his songs have been featured in them.GTA Vice City and San Andreas feature songs from Ozzy OsbourneGrand Theft Auto Vice City's soundtrack is regarded by many fans as perhaps the best in the series so far. The game is set in the year 1986, so it features songs from some of the very best artists of that decade. Ozzy Osbourne is one of them, and the title track from his 1983 album, Bark at the Moon, is a part of Vice City's soundtrack list.The song has a runtime of 4 minutes and 17 seconds, and was on the playlist of the in-game radio station - V Rock.Notably, Rockstar Games decided to include another song from the late great heavy metal icon in its next release - GTA San Andreas. This entry is set in the 1990s, and features the song Hellraiser from Ozzy Obsbourne's 1991 album No More Tears. Check out: Cancelled Grand Theft Auto 5 Trevor DLC reportedly had iconic weapon from GTA Vice CityIt has a runtime of 4 minutes and 51 seconds, and was on the playlist of the in-game radio station - Radio X.Unfortunately, both of these songs are missing from either game's respective GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition remasters, which came out in November 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and then on Android/iOS in December 2023.GTA fans look back at Ozzy Osbourne's legacyAnyone remember this song from Ozzy Osbourne in GTA: San Andreas? byu/Vimutti49 inGTAFollowing Ozzy Osbourne's passing, some Grand Theft Auto fans posted on social media to reflect on his legacy in the franchise. For instance, Redditor Vimutti49 talked about Hellraiser being featured in San Andreas, stating that it was their introduction to the artist.&quot;I heard Ozzy Osbourne is dead. Is anyone remember this song from GTA: San Andreas? This is my first song that introduce me to Ozzy Osbourne.&quot;One of the comments under this post labelled it as one of their all-time favorites in the game, with another calling it as one of the best on Radio X.Grand Theft Auto fans look back at Ozzy Osbourne's legacy in the franchise 1/2 (Images via Reddit)X user @SucumbaGames, too, recalled Ozzy Osbourne's songs being included in Vice City and San Andreas, along with some other notable video games.Grand Theft Auto fans look back at Ozzy Osbourne's legacy in the franchise 2/2 (Images via Reddit)So, even though the heavy metal icon's work was not a part of the recent GTA Definitive Edition remasters, many fans fondly remember his contribution to the soundtrack of the originals.Check out more related content:Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster wishlist15 unfinished details in Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers and screenshotsRockstar's subtle Grand Theft Auto 6 map tease might have gone unnoticed3 Grand Theft Auto 5 Online glitches that reportedly still work (July 2025)