GTA 4 remaster wishlist: 5 things we’d love (and 2 we wouldn’t)

Rockstar Games hasn't announced a GTA 4 remaster yet, but it is something that Grand Theft Auto fans hope to see one day. Although this 2008 title is available on PC and modern Xbox consoles (via backwards compatibility on the latter), the absence of this classic on modern PlayStation systems calls for at least a port. That said, the visuals and a few other elements could use a bit of an upgrade, which is why it would be better if it gets remastered.
This article discusses five things that we think a potential GTA 4 remaster should have, along with two things that it shouldn't.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Here are 5 things we wish to see in a GTA 4 remaster (and 2 things we don't)
1) Mission checkpoints
The absence of mission checkpoints is one of the biggest issues with GTA 4. The title has some challenging quests, and having to redo them from the start each time upon failing quickly becomes annoying. Mission checkpoints were, notably, added in its two-story DLCs, and so Rockstar should do the same in its potential remaster.
2) Ray Tracing
Needless to say, a remaster should come with some visual enhancements, and the integration of Ray Tracing is something that could be really interesting to see in Liberty City. Simply put, Ray Tracing simulates in-game light and reflections in a realistic manner.
The recent GTA 5 Enhanced PC port has shown how much of a difference this tech can make, and if there is to ever be a GTA 4 remaster, it must be graced with Ray Tracing features.
3) First-person mode
Grand Theft Auto games have traditionally been third-person only, at least since GTA 3 came out. However, Rockstar Games debuted the first-person mode in the series with GTA 5. It being included in a GTA 4 remaster as well would provide a great way for older players to relive Niko's journey through a perspective like never before, which could also be more immersive.
Check out: Rockstar Games Support's response on GTA 4 PS5 port possibility wins over fans
4) Multiplayer restored
GTA 4's multiplayer was a good attempt from Rockstar at integrating a modern open-world online mode in the series. It was a lot smaller in scale as compared to GTA 5 Online, but was simple and fun. In fact, it still sees decent player activity on consoles, but has been removed from PC.
Hence, one of the best things a GTA 4 remaster could do is bring back the online mode on this platform.
5) Restore removed songs
Speaking of bringing things back, we'd love to see removed songs being brought back in a potential GTA 4 remaster too. Besides acting as just background music while driving, any Grand Theft Auto game's soundtrack is integral to its setting and contributes to the overall immersion.
Many songs from the original GTA 4 soundtrack have been removed in recent years, possibly due to licensing, which, needless to say, must be brought back for a remastered edition.
Also check: GTA 4 reportedly spotted on Rockstar Support Page for PS4, sparking speculations of a port
Here are two things that we don't want to see in a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster:
1) Compromising the atmosphere
GTA 4's dark and brooding atmosphere is a major characteristic of its iteration of Liberty City. It is highly integral to the setting and narrative, and must not be lost or compromised in any way to integrate modern lighting and visual effects upgrades.
2) Toned down physics
Grand Theft Auto 4's physics engine was revolutionary when the title released in 2008. It simulates very realistic character and vehicle movement, and still holds up really well.
Some have felt that it is a bit exaggerated, especially in terms of driving, but the somewhat over-the-top nature of this physics engine is incredibly fun as well as unique, and must not be toned down in a potential GTA 4 remaster.
Check out more related content:
- 15 unfinished details in GTA 6 trailers and screenshots
- Rockstar rolls out fixes via a background GTA Online Update
- 6 GTA Trilogy DE mistakes a GTA 4 remaster must avoid (if it ever happens)
- Cancelled GTA 5 Trevor DLC reportedly had iconic weapon from GTA Vice City