  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Rockstar rolls out fixes via a background GTA Online Update: Report (July 22, 2025)

Rockstar rolls out fixes via a background GTA Online Update: Report (July 22, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:32 GMT
gta online update
A biref report on Rockstar reportedly rolling out fixes via a background GTA Online Update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Background GTA Online updates are essential for keeping Los Santos alive. These not only add new content but also fix bugs and glitches that occur from time to time. The latter happens silently, and Rockstar apparently just did it again. A recent report by popular data miner Tez states three existing glitches have been patched.

Ad

Let’s quickly check which three glitches the recent update reportedly fixed.

Background GTA Online update patch notes as per the report (July 22, 2025)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Per Tez2's X post, a recent GTA Online update rolled out in the background and patched the following glitches:

  • A God Mod glitch
  • A Casino Missions Replay Playlist glitch
  • An Intangible Jet glitch

While Tez2 didn’t specify which particular God Mode glitch has been fixed, the analyst specified it in a follow-up X post:

“It’s the one done through Safeguard Deliveries.
Ad

For those unaware, Safeguard Deliveries is a side mission that Rockstar added with a GTA Online update last month. As part of the Money Fronts DLC drip-feed content, this job enables players to deliver products for either the Gruppe Sechs or Bobcat Security companies. There was apparently a glitch that could make the players invincible while on the mission.

Similarly, Tez2 also clarified the Intangible Jet glitch, after a fan asked, in the following manner:

Ad
“No collision aka passing through buildings.”
Ad

Their statement suggests a glitch due to which a jet used to fly through the buildings in Los Santos.

For context, the recently released Money Fronts DLC content was appreciated by the GTA community, but some of the things were buggy, causing glitches. The latest background update patched three of the glitches; however, more glitches are still present in the game at the moment.

For instance, there’s an apparent God Mod glitch involving the Invetero Coquette D10, which makes players invincible. While it’s fun to do these things, Rockstar seemingly doesn’t like it when someone takes advantage of these glitches.

Ad

Players can expect the developer to continue to fix more bugs or glitches via such background GTA Online updates.

Other latest news and content to check:

About the author
Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications