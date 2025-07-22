Rockstar rolls out fixes via a background GTA Online Update: Report (July 22, 2025)

Background GTA Online updates are essential for keeping Los Santos alive. These not only add new content but also fix bugs and glitches that occur from time to time. The latter happens silently, and Rockstar apparently just did it again. A recent report by popular data miner Tez states three existing glitches have been patched.Let’s quickly check which three glitches the recent update reportedly fixed.Background GTA Online update patch notes as per the report (July 22, 2025)Per Tez2's X post, a recent GTA Online update rolled out in the background and patched the following glitches:A God Mod glitchA Casino Missions Replay Playlist glitchAn Intangible Jet glitchWhile Tez2 didn’t specify which particular God Mode glitch has been fixed, the analyst specified it in a follow-up X post:“It’s the one done through Safeguard Deliveries.For those unaware, Safeguard Deliveries is a side mission that Rockstar added with a GTA Online update last month. As part of the Money Fronts DLC drip-feed content, this job enables players to deliver products for either the Gruppe Sechs or Bobcat Security companies. There was apparently a glitch that could make the players invincible while on the mission.Similarly, Tez2 also clarified the Intangible Jet glitch, after a fan asked, in the following manner:“No collision aka passing through buildings.”Their statement suggests a glitch due to which a jet used to fly through the buildings in Los Santos.For context, the recently released Money Fronts DLC content was appreciated by the GTA community, but some of the things were buggy, causing glitches. The latest background update patched three of the glitches; however, more glitches are still present in the game at the moment.For instance, there’s an apparent God Mod glitch involving the Invetero Coquette D10, which makes players invincible. While it’s fun to do these things, Rockstar seemingly doesn’t like it when someone takes advantage of these glitches.Players can expect the developer to continue to fix more bugs or glitches via such background GTA Online updates.Other latest news and content to check:Cancelled Trevor DLC reportedly had iconic weapon from Vice CityScrapped DLC had Princess Robot Bubblegum NPC, claims leaker