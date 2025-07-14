6 GTA Trilogy DE mistakes a GTA 4 remaster must avoid (if it ever happens)

Besides Grand Theft Auto 6, one of the things that this Rockstar Games series' fans would love to see is a GTA 4 remaster. The original title came out in April 2008 on PS3 and Xbox 360, and then on PC some months later. Xbox One and Series X|S users can access it today through backwards compatibility, but PS4 and PS5 users have no means of playing this classic.

This is why many hope to see it remastered and made available on those consoles. It is worth noting that Rockstar did release remasters of even older titles from the series back in 2021, through the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The idea was good, but the execution had some glaring issues. So, if there ever is to be a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster, here are six mistakes that it must avoid.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 6 GTA Trilogy DE mistakes that a potential GTA 4 remaster must avoid

1) Cartoonish character models

Remastered character models of CJ and Ryder in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Character models in the Definitive Edition remasters look pretty cartoonish and plasticky. This may not be the biggest issue associated with these titles, but it is still something that hampers the overall experience, especially for long-term fans who deeply value the original ones.

Needless to say, if we ever get a GTA 4 remaster, Niko Bellic (the protagonist) should maintain a natural look, and that goes for all other individuals who play a part in its storyline.

2) Lacking the distinct atmosphere of the original

Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas each have a very distinct atmosphere, which is not only a visual aspect but integral to their respective themes. When the GTA Trilogy DE came out, this element was gone, which thankfully, has now been rectified to a good extent.

The dull and drab atmosphere of Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto 4 is integral to its narrative theme as well, and hence, it must be present in a potential remaster.

3) Missing songs

Official Love Fist Vice City artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

A bunch of songs that were featured in the original trilogy titles are missing in the DE remasters, likely due to licensing issues. Again, this isn't a game-breaking problem, but their presence, particularly in Grand Theft Auto Vice City, could have made the overall experience better.

It is worth noting that Rockstar has removed some songs from its 2008 release as well, but they should be brought back for a potential GTA 4 remaster.

4) Oddly upscaled signs

Expand Tweet

There are plenty of signboards around Liberty City, especially in Star Junction, that will likely be upscaled to fit a higher resolution if Grand Theft Auto 4 gets remastered.

This was done in GTA Trilogy DE as well, but the execution was far from ideal. While the quality of the text was higher than in the original, the font looked pretty odd and out of place. If Grand Theft Auto 4 gets a remaster, this aspect needs to be handled better in it.

5) Lack of a multiplayer

Multiplayer should be retained in a potential GTA 4 remaster (Image via Rockstar Games)

Only San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy featured a form of multiplayer, which was a co-op mode available on the PS2 and Xbox. Sadly, it didn't return in its DE remaster.

Since Grand Theft Auto 4 also has a multiplayer mode, which is still revisited by quite a few, it must certainly be included in a potential remaster of the game.

6) A buggy launch

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy DE had an unfortunate launch, riddled with bugs and glitches. The issues did get fixed over time, but the situation was still damaging. Rockstar Games should look to avoid anything like it with a GTA 4 remaster.

This applies even more if this potential remaster comes out before Grand Theft Auto 6, as it could create doubts and panic regarding the upcoming fresh entry's possible state at launch.

