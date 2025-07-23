  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Rockstar's subtle GTA 6 map tease might have gone unnoticed

Rockstar's subtle GTA 6 map tease might have gone unnoticed

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 23, 2025 06:22 GMT
GTA 6 map
A rumored GTA 6 map was recently found in an official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is rumored to tease a part of the GTA 6 map in a subtle way. While the trailers and screenshots gave us many details about the upcoming open world, the new map hint was recently discovered in an official artwork featuring Brian Heder. The character was seen with a map that is rumored to be a part of the next GTA installment.

Ad

However, this is unconfirmed news, and readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Fans notice a GTA 6 map hint in one of the official artworks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

X user @GTAVI_Countdown shared an official artwork featuring Brian Heder and stated that the map he’s inspecting could be a part of the State of Leonida. According to them, Rockstar Games might have teased the Leonida Keys area of the GTA 6 map in this image.

It is worth noting that Jason Duval lives in Leonida Keys and works for Brian. The second trailer also showed them operating in the area.

Ad

Also read: Could GTA 6 run at 60 FPS on base PS5? Possibilities explored

Ad

Another X user, @gl1ttter, tried to predict where the shown area could fit in the GTA 6 map. According to them, the artwork showed the Hamlet and Grass Rivers areas near Leonida Keys.

While the speculations look intriguing, it is worth noting that Rockstar Games‘ artworks are known to be deceptive. Unlike in-game screenshots, the developer often changes various aspects in its artworks, and they’re not always accurate representations of the game world.

Ad

Also read: GTA 6: 5 big features backed by leaks, hints, or official info

Rockstar&rsquo;s artworks typically show different in-game details (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar’s artworks typically show different in-game details (Image via Rockstar Games)

For example, the above image is an official GTA 5 artwork, where the skyline of Los Santos is visible behind the Del Perro Pier. The girl is presumably standing on the Del Perro beach.

Ad

However, in the game, both places are located in different directions and cannot be seen together from the girl’s position.

Also read: GTA 6 might actually need the PS5 Pro to achieve 60 FPS

The same could also happen with the rumored GTA 6 map. The artwork does not have enough details, and it looks like scribbled lines on a piece of paper. We’ll have to wait till the release date to know if it was actually a map teaser.

Ad

Also check out:

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications