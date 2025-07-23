Rockstar's subtle GTA 6 map tease might have gone unnoticed

Rockstar Games is rumored to tease a part of the GTA 6 map in a subtle way. While the trailers and screenshots gave us many details about the upcoming open world, the new map hint was recently discovered in an official artwork featuring Brian Heder. The character was seen with a map that is rumored to be a part of the next GTA installment.However, this is unconfirmed news, and readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Fans notice a GTA 6 map hint in one of the official artworksX user @GTAVI_Countdown shared an official artwork featuring Brian Heder and stated that the map he’s inspecting could be a part of the State of Leonida. According to them, Rockstar Games might have teased the Leonida Keys area of the GTA 6 map in this image.It is worth noting that Jason Duval lives in Leonida Keys and works for Brian. The second trailer also showed them operating in the area.Also read: Could GTA 6 run at 60 FPS on base PS5? Possibilities exploredAnother X user, @gl1ttter, tried to predict where the shown area could fit in the GTA 6 map. According to them, the artwork showed the Hamlet and Grass Rivers areas near Leonida Keys.While the speculations look intriguing, it is worth noting that Rockstar Games‘ artworks are known to be deceptive. Unlike in-game screenshots, the developer often changes various aspects in its artworks, and they’re not always accurate representations of the game world.Also read: GTA 6: 5 big features backed by leaks, hints, or official infoRockstar’s artworks typically show different in-game details (Image via Rockstar Games)For example, the above image is an official GTA 5 artwork, where the skyline of Los Santos is visible behind the Del Perro Pier. The girl is presumably standing on the Del Perro beach.However, in the game, both places are located in different directions and cannot be seen together from the girl’s position.Also read: GTA 6 might actually need the PS5 Pro to achieve 60 FPSThe same could also happen with the rumored GTA 6 map. The artwork does not have enough details, and it looks like scribbled lines on a piece of paper. We’ll have to wait till the release date to know if it was actually a map teaser.Also check out:Grand Theft Auto 6 x PlayStation marketing deal: Everything rumored so farGrand Theft Auto 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in worksWhat might justify the rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 budget of $2 billion?