Did the GTA 6 delay help Battlefield 6 secure a FY26 release? Possibilities explored

GTA 6 and Battlefield 6 are two highly-anticipated video games. The former will be Rockstar Games' first new entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise since 2013, and the latter is EA's successor to 2021's Battlefield 2042. The two aren't linked in any way, but the upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry getting delayed might have been a factor in EA's decision regarding its own title's final release window.This theory stems from a relatively recent statement by the company's CEO, and even though GTA 6 wasn't mentioned directly, the timing does make it seem so. In this article, we will explore if there are any possibilities of the Grand Theft Auto 6 delay aiding Battlefield 6 decide on a FY26 release.Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.Exploring possibilities of the GTA 6 delay playing a factor in Battlefield 6's FY26 release windowRockstar announces Grand Theft Auto 6 is delayed (Image via Rockstar Games)On May 2, 2025, Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto 6's release had been delayed to May 26, 2026. Originally, the title was targeting a Fall 2025 release window, so possibly sometime in the latter half of September, October, or November. Some other studios were reportedly waiting for its concrete release date announcement to plan their own titles' launch, likely to avoid any potential competition.Check out: 15 unfinished details in GTA 6 trailers and screenshotsInterestingly, Electronic Arts (EA) held its Q4 2025 earnings call only a few days after the GTA 6 delay announcement. During the event, EA's CEO, Andrew Wilson, reportedly stated that the upcoming Battlefield game's release window was &quot;clearer than it was before.&quot; Here's his statement:&quot;I think now, without going too far, we believe that window is clearer than it was before, and we feel very good about launching Battlefield in FY 26.&quot;Also check: Did Ozzy Osbourne ever work on GTA?For those wondering, a Fiscal Year (FY) is different from a Calendar Year, and FY26 should end before April 2026. Since this would allow Battlefield 6 to come out before Grand Theft Auto 6, and as the release window was stated to be clearer than before just days after the GTA 6 delay announcement, there does seem to be some possibility of the Rockstar Games title helping EA decide on a FY26 launch window for its next Battlefield entry.An exact release date is yet to be announced, but it might be provided through Battlefield 6's official reveal trailer, which is set to premiere in less than 24 hours from this writing.As for Grand Theft Auto 6, it is set for a May 26, 2026, launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.Check out more related content:How much will Grand Theft Auto 6 likely cost? Possibilities exploredWhy the projected Grand Theft Auto 6 price of $80 makes senseWhat GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 gamesWill pre-orders of Grand Theft Auto 6 on PlayStation Store open this month?