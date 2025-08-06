GTA Online Community Race Series: How to possibly start, expected payout, and more

Rockstar has just announced the GTA Online Community Race Series. It is a brand-new game mode to be added as part of the Money Fronts DLC drip-feed content. Since the official announcement on X a couple of hours ago, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding this upcoming content. However, many don’t know what exactly it is, how to access it, or when it will be available.

Ad

To help you, this article shares everything known about the new GTA Online Community Race Series, including its possible payout.

Note: Certain aspects of the article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinion.

GTA Online Community Race Series: All you need to know

As per the latest newswire blog post by Rockstar Games, here’s what is known about this new community-based content:

Ad

Trending

GTA Online Community Race Series: What exactly is it?

The new Community Race Series is made for racers (Image via Rockstar Games)

As the name suggests, this new series will feature race events created by different community members. In fact, the developers have stated that the game mode will be focused primarily on some of the best community-made race tracks.

Ad

It will function like a normal Community Series playlist, but will only contain racing events. This is the developer’s effort to make the gameplay experience better by creating a separate playlist for race enthusiasts, and rightfully so. A lot of GTA 5 players love to race with their collected cars, and this new creative mode gives them a chance to experience other players’ creations.

How to likely start the GTA Online Community Race Series

Ad

You will likely be able to access the GTA 5 Community Race Series from the game's Pause menu itself. You can follow these steps:

Open the Pause/Options menu. Go to the Online tab. Go to Jobs. Select Play Jobs. Choose Community Jobs.

You should be able to find the new Community Race Series listed there once it’s released.

GTA Online Community Race Series: Release date

Apart from sharing a few details about the new game mode, the developer also announced its release date. The new Community Race Series will debut on August 7, 2025, as part of the GTA Online weekly update. It is expected to go live at about 2:00 am PT.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Community Race Series: Possible payout

Based on the previously available GTA Online Community Series jobs, the payout will most likely be around $10,000-$20,000 per match. It’s worth noting that Rockstar often boosts payout for creative modes, so a 2x bonus is expected to be applied on its release day.

Final verdict

It’s good to see GTA Online adding new content this late into its life cycle. Considering there’s still some time left for the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6, the GTA Online Community Race Series should be enough to keep players invested in Los Santos for a while.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More