Rockstar reveals new GTA Online content ahead of weekly update

GTA Online weekly updates are often focused on bonuses on select missions, game modes, and more. This helps keep the game fresh, giving players new reasons to return to Los Santos. While many expect Rockstar Games to fully focus on GTA 6, it doesn't look like support for GTA Online is ending anytime soon.

In a newswire post published August 6, 2025, Rockstar shared fresh content coming to GTA 5 Online with the upcoming weekly update. This includes the new Community Race and Community Combat Series, alongside other things. Read on to know more.

Next GTA Online weekly update to add new creative content

A screenshot from Rockstar's latest newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

As can be seen in the aforementioned screenshot, the newswire post reveals a new Community Race Series coming to GTA Online. According to them, these playlists will feature some of the best community-made race tracks. The focus is to improve accessibility by keeping the racing modes grouped via this playlist.

This new creator-based playlist will debut with the next GTA Online weekly update, coming tomorrow, August 7, 2025.

Furthermore, Rockstar also announced the fresh Community Combat Series, a brand new playlist coming to GTA 5 Online, which will feature creative Deathmatches, Survivals, King of the Hill, and more; basically, everything sans races. This will apparently help group these game modes together in a separate playlist.

As per the developer, this combat-based playlist will be released sometime later with a future GTA Online weekly update.

What does this mean for the existing Community Series playlist?

Another screenshot from Rockstar's newest newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

As there’s already a Community Series playlist existing in GTA 5 Online, Rockstar has addressed its future in the same newswire post. According to the developer, the regular Community Series will be removed for now, but will return during seasonal GTA Online updates. Moreover, it will continue to feature fresh and classic modes from the creators.

What else did Rockstar disclose regarding the upcoming GTA Online weekly update?

A picture of the jacket that eligible creators can expect to receive (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the developer didn’t reveal any bonuses coming this Thursday (August 7), every creator whose game mode will be featured, or has previously featured, in any Community Series playlist will get a rare Rockstar Community Series Varsity Jacket. This will begin from the next weekly update. If you are eligible for this reward, you will be able to find it in your wardrobe.

Keep in mind that the upcoming GTA 5 Online update will also add discounts and other things to claim. It is expected to go live at 2:00 AM PT, August 7, 2025.

