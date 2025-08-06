  • home icon
GTA Online age verification preview leaked

By Mridul Dutta
Published Aug 06, 2025 06:15 GMT
Rockstar is seemingly proceeding with the GTA Online age verification process (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar is seemingly proceeding with the implementation of age verification in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Grand Theft Auto community continues to discuss the rumored GTA Online age verification process, more information about it appears to have been discovered. Popular data miner Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2) recently shared some preview images of how the feature could look. It is important to note that Rockstar Games has not activated it in the game yet.

Read on to know more about the leaked age verification process details in GTA Online.

Data miner shares preview screenshots of reported GTA Online age verification process

On August 6, 2025, Tez shared an X post that featured three preview screenshots of the GTA Online age verification process. The images include the Loading page, Settings page, and what appears to be the Rockstar Games Social Club page.

It is worth noting that all screenshots are from the PC Enhanced version of the title. However, since the feature is not active yet, the game failed to load the QR code to verify the age (third screenshot).

The Settings page showed that the age verification requirement in GTA Online could be related to the following three features:

  • Online access
  • Store access
  • Snapmatic upload
It is worth noting that on August 1, 2025, Tez2 shared a screenshot of game codes and stated that Rockstar Games was planning to implement age verification in Grand Theft Auto Online in the near future. The codes disclosed that the process might be required for in-game phone messages and text chat.

The developer is seemingly moving forward with the process, based on the data miner's latest X post. However, we don’t know when the feature will go live.

Which countries are likely to get the GTA Online age verification feature?

At the time of writing this article, there is no official information on whether age verification for Grand Theft Auto Online will be rolled out for all players or specific regions. However, the United Kingdom has already implemented the feature for most (if not all) internet services.

Therefore, we can presume that Rockstar Games would first implement it in the UK and later make it mandatory for all Grand Theft Auto Online players across the globe.

However, until an official statement comes from the studio, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Know More

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
