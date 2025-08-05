  • home icon
  • GTA Online age verification apparently rolling out in the UK

GTA Online age verification apparently rolling out in the UK

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:59 GMT
GTA Online age verification
GTA Online age verification is rumored to have started in the UK (Image via Rockstar Games)

An image lately making rounds on social media suggests that Rockstar Games might have dropped a GTA Online age verification feature in the United Kingdom (UK). A reputed data miner had reported a few days ago that the developer plans to implement such checks in the multiplayer.

The country has also passed a new law recently that requires platforms consisting of adult-oriented content to verify the age of their users.

Having said that, it is worth noting that, as of this writing, Rockstar Games hasn't officially announced anything concrete regarding a GTA Online age verification feature for any region.

Viral screenshot suggests GTA Online age verification might have begun in the UK

The screenshot featured in the X post above is being shared quite a lot on social media. It looks like a typical GTA Online alert notification, and states that the user is unable to access the multiplayer. By the looks of it, they are being prompted to verify their age with an official ID or photograph.

As mentioned earlier, a reliable insider and data miner, Tez2, had recently reported that Rockstar is planning to implement GTA Online age verification, and that certain content, like in-game texting and chat, could be restricted for unverified users.

They also stated in a comment under the same post that the UK could be one of the first regions where it drops, likely because of the country's new online laws.

For the uninitiated, platforms with adult content now need to verify their users' age in the United Kingdom before providing access.

What could this possibly mean for GTA Online players in the UK?

Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer, GTA Online, are rated 18 by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI). They feature adult-oriented content, such as violence, strong language, and even a strip club, and hence, can potentially fall under the age verification requirement in the country.

That said, Rockstar Games hasn't made any such official announcements yet. So, it cannot be confirmed, as of this writing, whether GTA Online age verification has been rolled out in the region.

Could GTA Online players outside the UK possibly be affected?

Data miner Tez2's comment above suggested that Rockstar can target specific regions for GTA Online age verification. So, this reported feature might be added in countries with strict age and ID verification laws.

Having said that, a definitive answer to this cannot be provided without an official announcement from Rockstar Games.

Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

