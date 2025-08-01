GTA Online may soon require age verification, suggests data miner

You may soon be required to verify your age to play GTA Online. According to popular data miner Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), Rockstar Games is planning to make age verification necessary to access the multiplayer game or certain features of it.While Tez2 is known for providing various accurate information in the past, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm their latest claim. Therefore, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.Data miner shares Rockstar Games’ reported plans for age verification in GTA Online in the futureOn August 1, 2025, Tez2 shared an X post stating that Rockstar Games was planning to “implement age assurance checks” in GTA Online. They added that players may soon need to verify their age to get access to the multiplayer game and/or the following features:In-game phone messagesIn-game text chatSnapmatic appAlso read: Did GTA 6 get delayed againTez2 stated that Rockstar Games might restrict these features until players verify their age. They also shared an image with various game codes, which displays commands and messages related to age verification.Here are some of the notable details from the game codes:Scanning a QR code with your phone or visiting the Social Club website to verify age.Meeting the minimum age requirement to enter the game.Phone Messages and Text Chat are disabled by default.A new in-game menu to verify age.Also read: GTA Online weekly updateTez2 added that GTA Online's age assurance checks might roll out region by region. According to them, the UK will be the first to implement them.It is worth noting that Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant currently have a Mature (17+) rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). However, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC, applicable in the United Kingdom) has not officially rated the title yet.Considering the nature of the GTA Online gameplay, the UK authorities might require you to be of age 17 or above to play it.GTA fans are advised to take all this information with a grain of salt, as things will only be clear once Rockstar Games makes an official announcement.Also check out:5 reasons to own Vapid Aleutian in Grand Theft Auto Online10 ways to make the most out of GTA 5 Online in 2025