5 reasons to own Vapid Aleutian in GTA Online

The Vapid Aleutian is a big car in GTA Online, belonging to the SUV category. It was added to the Grand Theft Auto series in December 2023 and was also seen briefly in the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. The vehicle is based on the real-life fourth-generation Ford Expedition (U553), and sells at a fixed price of $1,835,000 in the multiplayer title.This article lists five points on why you should own the Vapid Aleutian in GTA Online.Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.5 things that make the Vapid Aleutian worth owning in GTA Online1) It is a full-fledged Imani Tech vehicleThe Vapid Aleutian comes with all Imani Tech features (Image via Rockstar Games)The Vapid Aleutian can be equipped with all major optional upgrades in the Imani Tech category. They include a Missile Lock-On Jammer, a Remote-Controlled unit, and extra Armor Plating. While it does not have support for machine guns or homing missiles, you can get the Slick Proximity Mines, which drop from the back.In short, it is one of the best vehicles to drive if you are concerned about your safety in public lobbies in GTA Online.Also read: Is Vapid Winky worth getting in GTA 5 Online? Price, irl design, and more2) Can be customized for off-roadingWhile the standard model of the Vapid Aleutian does not look like it, you can customize it to be an off-road vehicle in GTA Online. Whether you modify it in the Agency Garage or Los Santos Customs, the Aleutian can be fitted with huge bumpers on both back and front, off-road liveries (such as Graffiti, Vapid Action, and Camo), roof racks, roof-mounted lights, snorkels, and many other things.The vehicle already has an all-wheel drive layout. If you equip it with off-road tyres, you can easily traverse through difficult terrain in the multiplayer game.Also read: GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle: Everything leaked so far3) Temporarily available for freeIf you’re playing GTA Online between July 31, 2025, and August 6, 2025, then you can get the Vapid Aleutian for free. For this period, the vehicle is listed as a Prize Ride in the Los Santos Car Meet. However, you must first win it by playing the LS Car Meet Series races. Finishing in the first two positions for two days in a row will get you the vehicle.This is undoubtedly one of the best ways to own the Aleutian SUV, as it will save you the initial buying cost of $1.8 million.Also read: Rockstar's potential plans after GTA 6 include the next RDR, suggests insider4) Has high resistance against homing rocketsSince the Vapid Aleutian has extra armor plating, it can easily withstand various explosive weapons. When fully upgraded, the car can protect you from the following amount of firepower:12 homing launcher missiles, Oppressor missiles, and Jet missiles4 RPGs, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, and MOC Canons10 rounds of explosive bullets2 tank canonsThe vehicle is one of the best choices for GTA Online missions that spawn enemies with heavy explosive weapons. Plus, you are extra protected as heat-seeking missiles cannot automatically target you.5) Has decent performance outputThe Vapid Aleutian is one of the best-performing SUVs in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)Most (if not all) SUVs in GTA Online have decent performance output, and the Vapid Aleutian also follows suit. While its regular top speed is 73.94 mph (119.00 km/h), you can increase it to 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) with customizations. If we consider the SUV category, the Aleutian holds the 13th rank in terms of speed.If you want to take the vehicle for racing, then do note that it can finish a lap within 1:12.989 minutes. These stats, along with the off-road capabilities, make the Aleutian a suitable SUV to own.Also check out:10 ways to make the most out of GTA 5 Online in 20255 overpowered GTA Online vehicles that should be nerfed with Winter DLC update