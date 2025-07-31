Rockstar's potential plans after GTA 6 include the next RDR, suggests insider

While Rockstar Games continues to develop GTA 6, an insider recently shared the studio’s plans for the future. According to mvbr (X/@Mvbrr), after releasing Grand Theft Auto 6, there may be plans for the next installment of Red Dead Redemption. However, it is currently on paper, said the user.The insider is known for sharing accurate details regarding Rockstar Games in the past, giving credibility to this leak.Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Insider shares Rockstar Games' future plans after GTA 6According to @Mvbrr’s report, Rockstar Games is considering a new RDR title after the release of GTA 6, and it's currently being brainstormed. The insider also claimed the developer might reboot some of its old franchises, but all these discussions are just on paper.While @Mvbrr only mentioned RDR as a general term, we can assume the reference here is to Red Dead Redemption 3, or any other title Rockstar Games decides to be the successor of Red Dead Redemption 2.Also read: Why the potential GTA 6 delay to September 2026 actually makes senseWhile GTA and Red Dead are the Rockstar's most popular franchises, the studio has also made these series:Wild MetalThrasherMidnight ClubSmuggler's RunOniMax PayneState of EmergencyThe Italian JobManhuntThe WarriorsTable TennisBullyL.A. NoireSome of these franchises have only one title. Nonetheless, fans want the developer to revive some of them after Grand Theft Auto 6.Also read: GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle: Everything leaked so farGrand Theft Auto was Rockstar Games’ first franchise, and it continues to get updates and new releases to date. The developer also managed to revive the Red Dead series after GTA 5, with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.Now, the player base eagerly awaits a new Grand Theft Auto installment, as the last release was over a decade ago.The discussions regarding Rockstar Games’ plans after GTA 6 have been going on for a while. A few also suggested the studio should start a new franchise focused on the medieval period. However, considering how secretive Rockstar is, we might never know its next move until an official announcement is made.Also check out:Grand Theft Auto 6 and PS5 marketing deal is real, claims leakerNew Grand Theft Auto 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99