Rockstar's potential plans after GTA 6 include the next RDR, suggests insider

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 31, 2025 09:19 GMT
Rockstar is rumored to work on the RDR series after GTA 6 (Images via Rockstar Games)
While Rockstar Games continues to develop GTA 6, an insider recently shared the studio’s plans for the future. According to mvbr (X/@Mvbrr), after releasing Grand Theft Auto 6, there may be plans for the next installment of Red Dead Redemption. However, it is currently on paper, said the user.

The insider is known for sharing accurate details regarding Rockstar Games in the past, giving credibility to this leak.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Insider shares Rockstar Games' future plans after GTA 6

According to @Mvbrr’s report, Rockstar Games is considering a new RDR title after the release of GTA 6, and it's currently being brainstormed. The insider also claimed the developer might reboot some of its old franchises, but all these discussions are just on paper.

While @Mvbrr only mentioned RDR as a general term, we can assume the reference here is to Red Dead Redemption 3, or any other title Rockstar Games decides to be the successor of Red Dead Redemption 2.

While GTA and Red Dead are the Rockstar's most popular franchises, the studio has also made these series:

  • Wild Metal
  • Thrasher
  • Midnight Club
  • Smuggler's Run
  • Oni
  • Max Payne
  • State of Emergency
  • The Italian Job
  • Manhunt
  • The Warriors
  • Table Tennis
  • Bully
  • L.A. Noire

Some of these franchises have only one title. Nonetheless, fans want the developer to revive some of them after Grand Theft Auto 6.

Grand Theft Auto was Rockstar Games’ first franchise, and it continues to get updates and new releases to date. The developer also managed to revive the Red Dead series after GTA 5, with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

Now, the player base eagerly awaits a new Grand Theft Auto installment, as the last release was over a decade ago.

The discussions regarding Rockstar Games’ plans after GTA 6 have been going on for a while. A few also suggested the studio should start a new franchise focused on the medieval period. However, considering how secretive Rockstar is, we might never know its next move until an official announcement is made.

Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Edited by Angad Sharma
