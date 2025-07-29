GTA 6 and PS5 marketing deal is real, claims leaker

The rumored GTA 6 and PS5 marketing deal is seemingly real, as another leaker has mentioned it recently. An X user named Millie A (X/@millieamand) stated that Rockstar Games is on a marketing deal with PlayStation and will release console bundles in the future. Another leaker named Detective Seeds (X/@DetectiveSeeds) also stated a few days ago that Rockstar and PlayStation are working together.Read on to know more about what the leaks say about the Grand Theft Auto 6 and the PS5 marketing deal.Another leaker indicates a marketing deal between Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 and PS5On July 29, 2025, X user @millieamand stated that there is a marketing deal between GTA 6 and PS5. They elaborated that both companies would release game-and-console bundles, and PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro promos after the release of the title.It is worth noting that the rumor regarding GTA 6’s marketing deal with Sony started in May 2025, after the release of the second trailer, when fans noticed that Rockstar Games explicitly mentioned the entire video was recorded on a regular PlayStation 5. Rockstar even shared a post about it.Again, on July 19, 2026, rumors regarding GTA 6 PS5 bundles surfaced when a leaker named @DetectiveSeeds stated the following:“The Rockstar/PlayStation marketing deal is what’s allowing and encouraging this collaboration on optimization. Should see several GTA6/PS bundles in the next marketing push.”Now, the recent leak also talked about the marketing deal between the two companies. The leaker stated other things about Grand Theft Auto 6 as well, such as another possible delay and different prices of the game. While these things are new, the title’s connection with PS5 is noticeably repeating.Also read: 5 reasons behind the hype surrounding GTA 6 (and why it’s justified)Rockstar Games will release the highly anticipated title on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles next year, and the other versions of current-gen PlayStation consoles will also support it. However, only time will tell whether we get to see exclusive marketing deals for the gaming platforms.Even though multiple sources have cited the marketing deal between Grand Theft Auto 6 and PlayStation 5, neither Rockstar Games nor Sony has shared a word regarding it. Hence, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt for the time being.Also check out:Twitch's plans for Grand Theft Auto 6: Everything known so far5 ways Grand Theft Auto 6's Leonida can have superheroes