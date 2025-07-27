5 ways GTA 6's Leonida can have superheroes

Rockstar Games will introduce the state of Leonida in GTA 6, which seems to be Grand Theft Auto's iteration of Florida. Besides urban areas, like Vice City, Port Gellhorn, and Ambrosia, the map will also feature wildlife as well as a national park. Another interesting thing to add to Leonida could be superheroes, who, much like this upcoming game, are a popular topic in entertainment media.

While it is hard to imagine such beings in a typical Grand Theft Auto setting, there are ways in which Rockstar could integrate them. In this article, we will take a look at five ways GTA 6's Leonida can have superheroes.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 possible ways Rockstar can have superheroes in GTA 6's Leonida

1) Parodies

Die Already 4 poster (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games loves parodying brands, movies, and other aspects of society in Grand Theft Auto games. For example, posters of a movie called Die Already 4, likely a parody of the Die Hard franchise, and other such references to social media and celebrity culture can be seen in GTA 5.

Superheroes have had a significant presence in mainstream entertainment media in the last decade. So, one way to integrate them into GTA 6's Leonida would be through similar parodies.

2) Impotent Rage

Impotent Rage is a superhero TV show that debuted in GTA 5, and players can watch an episode on the in-game television. The character also has a merchandising presence with items like action figures (like the one owned by Trevor Philips) and an outfit that can be obtained in the game's multiplayer mode.

With an established superhero as such, the next step could be a physical debut for Impotent Rage, perhaps as part of a mission. Alternatively, he could be made available to meet in a particular region, like at a movie studio, if there ends up being one in Leonida.

3) Random event

Grand Theft Auto games feature various random events that can be triggered by being at the right locations at the right time. They mostly feature NPCs that don't play a major role in the main storyline.

The first GTA 6 trailer showed Leonida's citizens in some outlandish and funny predicaments. One idea in that regard could be encountering an NPC who believes they're a superhero and ends up making a mockery of themselves.

4) Vigilante

Batman: Arkham Knight artwork (Image via Rocksteady Studios || PlayStation)

Superheroes like Batman and Spider-Man are often regarded as vigilantes by the authorities in their respective worlds. So, one way to have a superhero in Leonida can be through a vigilante.

Given that the GTA 6 protagonists, Jason and Lucia, are criminals, it would be interesting to see them pitted against a vigilante superhero of sorts. That said, such a character would have to be somewhat grounded to sit right within the typical Grand Theft Auto themes, unless the next game is looking to explore different scenarios.

5) Cheat codes

One of the most fun ways to include superheroes in GTA 6's Leonida can be letting the player be one. This could be achieved easily by incorporating cheat codes that grant the protagonists super strength, flight, laser vision, and other superhero-like attributes.

Some GTA 5 cheat codes can let the protagonist jump higher and run faster. Its successor should also feature them, adding more abilities — like the ones mentioned above — as they can potentially make free-roaming and messing around a lot more fun.

