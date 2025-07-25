GTA VI launch plans by Twitch: Everything known so far

A higher-up at Twitch, one of the biggest streaming platforms, has reportedly discussed the company's GTA VI launch plans. Rockstar Games' next installment in the highly successful Grand Theft Auto franchise is perhaps the most anticipated video game to date. Twitch seems to be gearing up to capitalize on it in the best way possible, and in fact, the report suggests that the company could be working directly with Rockstar.In this article, we will take a look at everything that is known so far about Twitch's reported GTA VI launch plans.Twitch's Chief Monetization Officer has reportedly laid out the company's GTA VI launch plans in briefAccording to a report by MeinMMO, Twitch's Chief Monetization Officer, Mike Minton, spoke about their GTA VI launch plans in a recent interview. When asked how much the company plans to invest in Rockstar's upcoming release, Mike Minton stated that they have a long-term perspective for the &quot;various phases of the game&quot;, with the focus initially concerning its story mode.Twitch will reportedly work with Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, to make &quot;it&quot; (seemingly the game's launch) as big as possible for them.&quot;We will work with Take-Two and so on to make it as big as possible for them and activate it on Twitch as they want for the launch of their game.&quot;For those wondering about the title's story details, it will be set in a fictional state named Leonida (which will include the iconic Vice City). It will feature the pair of Jason and Lucia as its lead characters, a first ever for the popular GTA franchise.Official artwork of Jason and Lucia (Image via Rockstar Games)Check out: GTA 6 plans reportedly revealed by Twitch’s ‘Money Guy’That said, the story mode isn't all that the gaming community is looking forward to; the potential multiplayer mode is also highly anticipated. Twitch appears to have GTA VI launch plans regarding that element as well, since Mike Minton reportedly believes it would be an even more important part of the title's life cycle on Twitch.&quot;Then there will probably be a cycle around the online multiplayer at some point later, which will be an even more important segment in the life cycle of this game on Twitch because that’s where the magic begins to happen.&quot;Also check: 15 unfinished details in GTA 6 trailers and screenshotsTwitch's Chief Monetization Officer further stated that they work &quot;hand-in-hand&quot; with the publisher for major launches. He explained that they have individuals who work directly with Rockstar Games, and discuss things like drops and partnership-based activations on the platform.&quot;So we have people who work both with the publisher and with Rockstar on the developer side and discuss what we have learned over the years.&quot;The Twitch higher-up even expects a PC launch phase down the line, but as of this writing, Rockstar hasn't expressed any GTA VI launch plans for that particular port.Check out more related content:Twitch's plans for GTA 6: Everything known so farDid the GTA 6 delay help Battlefield 6 secure a FY26 release?Why fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start this month (July 2025)