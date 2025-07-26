Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6? Rumors and speculations explored

Many in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase wonder if Rockstar Games will bring back Niko Bellic in GTA 6. The GTA 4 protagonist is widely regarded as one of the best-written lead characters in the series, and hence, it isn't surprising to see fans hoping for his comeback. Nothing has been officially shared so far, but rumors and speculations on the topic do exist.This article will explore such rumors and speculations and analyze whether we might see Niko Bellic in GTA 6.Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.Exploring Niko Bellic in GTA 6 rumors and speculationsMichael Hollick, the voice behind Niko Bellic in Grand Theft Auto 4, recently joined the social media platform Cameo. He uploaded a video informing fans of the same, and even indirectly referenced Niko as well as his in-game cousin, Roman, in it.There was no mention of GTA 6 in the video, but since it marked a surprising end to the voice actor's prolonged absence from social media, speculations of him possibly appearing in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry as Niko have surfaced.Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6: Fans speculate the protagonist's return (Images via X)Check out: Why Twitch preparing for GTA 6 is likely a big dealA Reddit post from a month ago, by u/Parking-Law-3940, also speculated if Niko could be in Vice City, a location set to be featured in the GTA 6 map, based on a text from Roman in GTA 4.Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6? Fans speculate the protagonist's return 2/2 (Image via Reddit)Even back in February 2024, there was a rumor claiming that he could return for a cameo. However, with no named source behind this alleged leak, it is hard to judge how reliable it is.Read more: GTA 4 remaster wishlistAs far as official information is concerned, nothing so far indicates a return for Niko Bellic in GTA 6. Although we cannot rule out the possibility until the title comes out (or if Rockstar outright denies it), the chances of this happening do seem quite bleak at the moment.FAQs:Is Niko Bellic still alive in GTA?Niko Bellic survived the events of Grand Theft Auto 4 but hasn't appeared in any future entries since. That said, his LifeInvader page can be seen in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode, featuring a recent birthday wish to Roman, which suggests that he may still be alive in the GTA lore.How old is Niko Bellic in GTA 6? Possibilities exploredNiko Bellic is 30 years old during the events of Grand Theft Auto 4, which takes place in 2008, its release year. GTA 5 also takes place in its release year, 2013, so if we assume GTA 6 will be set in 2026, Niko should be about 48 years old in it.Check out more related content:GTA VI launch plans by TwitchGTA 6 plans reportedly revealed by Twitch’s ‘Money Guy’Did the GTA 6 delay help Battlefield 6 secure a FY26 release?Rockstar Games Support's response on GTA 4 PS5 port possibility wins over fans