Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6? Rumors and speculations explored

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 26, 2025 12:27 GMT
Is niko bellic in GTA 6
Exploring Niko Bellic GTA 6 rumors (Images via Rockstar Games)

Many in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase wonder if Rockstar Games will bring back Niko Bellic in GTA 6. The GTA 4 protagonist is widely regarded as one of the best-written lead characters in the series, and hence, it isn't surprising to see fans hoping for his comeback. Nothing has been officially shared so far, but rumors and speculations on the topic do exist.

This article will explore such rumors and speculations and analyze whether we might see Niko Bellic in GTA 6.

Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Exploring Niko Bellic in GTA 6 rumors and speculations

Michael Hollick, the voice behind Niko Bellic in Grand Theft Auto 4, recently joined the social media platform Cameo. He uploaded a video informing fans of the same, and even indirectly referenced Niko as well as his in-game cousin, Roman, in it.

There was no mention of GTA 6 in the video, but since it marked a surprising end to the voice actor's prolonged absence from social media, speculations of him possibly appearing in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry as Niko have surfaced.

Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6: Fans speculate the protagonist's return (Images via X)
Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6: Fans speculate the protagonist's return (Images via X)

A Reddit post from a month ago, by u/Parking-Law-3940, also speculated if Niko could be in Vice City, a location set to be featured in the GTA 6 map, based on a text from Roman in GTA 4.

Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6? Fans speculate the protagonist&#039;s return 2/2 (Image via Reddit)
Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6? Fans speculate the protagonist's return 2/2 (Image via Reddit)

Even back in February 2024, there was a rumor claiming that he could return for a cameo. However, with no named source behind this alleged leak, it is hard to judge how reliable it is.

As far as official information is concerned, nothing so far indicates a return for Niko Bellic in GTA 6. Although we cannot rule out the possibility until the title comes out (or if Rockstar outright denies it), the chances of this happening do seem quite bleak at the moment.

FAQs:

Is Niko Bellic still alive in GTA?

Niko Bellic survived the events of Grand Theft Auto 4 but hasn't appeared in any future entries since. That said, his LifeInvader page can be seen in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode, featuring a recent birthday wish to Roman, which suggests that he may still be alive in the GTA lore.

How old is Niko Bellic in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

Niko Bellic is 30 years old during the events of Grand Theft Auto 4, which takes place in 2008, its release year. GTA 5 also takes place in its release year, 2013, so if we assume GTA 6 will be set in 2026, Niko should be about 48 years old in it.

Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
