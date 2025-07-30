Why the potential GTA 6 delay to September 2026 actually makes sense

A well-known leaker named Millie A (X/@millieamand)recently stated that GTA 6 could get delayed. Rockstar Games has already postponed the release from Fall 2025 to May 26, 2026. However, the leaker said internal talks suggested a possible slip to September 2026. While heartbreaking, the statement also makes sense to an extent.This article explains why the rumored GTA 6 delay to September 2026 makes sense.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the following details with a grain of salt.Possible GTA 6 delay would allow Rockstar to polish the game and aim for a smooth launchFirstly, the upcoming game’s second delay prediction isn't new, as it was also mentioned by reputed journalist Jason Schreier in May 2025. In his report, he stated the May 2026 release date isn't certain. The recent leak added more details by stating GTA 6's release date could be pushed to September 2026.If this turns out to be true, the developers will get more time to polish the game. The studio is already rumored to be working with Sony on the process.Also read: What will likely be locked behind the GTA 6 Premium Edition? Recent leak exploredAccording to another recent leak, GTA 6 is currently being optimized for PlayStation 5 consoles. The developers are trying to achieve and maintain smooth framerates, especially on the PS5 Pro. Leaker Detective Seeds (X/@DetectiveSeeds) stated that PlayStation engineers are working with Rockstar developers to optimize the gameplay.This is presumably a complex job, and if the gaming studio isn't satisfied with the results by May 26, 2026, it might delay the release again. September 2026 seems apt, as GTA 5 was also released in the same month.Also read: How GTA 6 could help promote PS5 post-releaseAnother thing to note is that Rockstar Games has a tendency to push its major game releases to the fall season. If we consider the Grand Theft Auto series, only four of its titles (GTA London, 1969, GTA London, 1961, Grand Theft Auto 4, and GTA Chinatown Wars) were spring releases.There have been 18 releases in the series so far, and most of them were fall releases. If Rockstar indeed delays Grand Theft Auto 6’s release to Fall 2026, it wouldn’t come as a surprise.Also read: New GTA 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99Lastly, the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026’s schedule might also affect the May 26, 2026, release date. The event will start just a few days later in June and last till late July.Rockstar and Take-Two might not want to compete with such a massive worldwide event. Moreover, once the World Cup is over, both companies could utilize the time for promotions before releasing the title in September 2026.Also check out:5 reasons behind the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 (and why it’s justified)Will Grand Theft Auto 6 be able to hit 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S? Possibilities explored