How GTA 6 could help promote PS5 post-release

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 30, 2025 06:54 GMT
GTA 6 could help PS5 to become more popular (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 could help the PlayStation 5 become more popular (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 and Sony’s PlayStation 5 are rumored to have made a marketing deal, with a connection between the two being discussed for months now. According to a recent leak, the upcoming title could promote the gaming console after its release, offering special benefits to players.

This article discusses how Grand Theft Auto 6 may promote Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles after the game's release on May 26, 2026.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Promotional things that the GTA 6 and PS5 marketing deal might include

If we consider the recent statements by well-known leaker Millie A (X/@millieamand), Rockstar Games and Sony might release GTA 6 and PlayStation 5 bundles. The console has been around for nearly five years now, and the gaming community is focusing on the upcoming title. If the game-and-console bundle becomes a reality, it will benefit both companies.

The leaker also hinted at a GTA 6 and PS5 marketing deal. While we don’t know the exact details, Rockstar Games could possibly offer the following benefits if a gamer purchases the title on the latest PlayStation console:

  • Special discounts for combo pack buyers.
  • Exclusive vehicles, clothing items, weapons, and extra in-game currency on the PS5 version of the game.
  • PS5 exclusive gameplay features (similar to the Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced Version).

These things (if they become true) could encourage players to choose the PlayStation 5 over other platforms.

As for gamers who already own the PS5, Rockstar Games could offer special discounts for the Grand Theft Auto 6 digital version on the PlayStation Store.

A key detail from the recent GTA 6 leaks is the post-launch promotions of the title on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. This could mean that Rockstar Games may use the PlayStation brand name and/or the PS5 logo while promoting the game on various channels.

It is worth noting that the second trailer already has the PlayStation branding at the end of the video – Rockstar Games even promoted it in an exclusive post. If this were a part of the marketing deal, then we might see more such instances in the future.

The studio has had similar deals with console companies before. During the release of Grand Theft Auto 4 DLCs, Rockstar secured a marketing deal with Microsoft and released both The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony first on the Xbox 360.

If Sony has indeed signed a marketing deal for GTA 6 with Rockstar, it could significantly boost the console's sales.

