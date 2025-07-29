  • home icon
  3 key GTA 6 details potentially leaked today (July 29, 2025)

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 29, 2025 20:56 GMT
A brief look at some alleged GTA 6 leaks shared today (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games ended a prolonged period of silence around GTA 6 earlier this year, first with a delay announcement, and then with a second trailer and a bunch of screenshots. Since then, the studio has again been silent on the upcoming title for a while. However, leakers have been somewhat active, making a few intriguing claims of late.

In this article, we will look at three key GTA 6 details potentially leaked by Millie A (@millieamand on X) today. Although officially unconfirmed so far, the leaker's past record makes the report worth checking out.

Note - This article discusses leaks and unconfirmed information. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.

Multiple editions and other key GTA 6 details potentially leaked today (July 29, 2025)

1) Possible delay to September 2026

also-read-trending Trending
Leaker Millie A reported earlier today that internal talks (presumably at Rockstar Games) suggest a GTA 6 release date delay to September 2026 might be on the cards.

The long-awaited title has already been pushed back once from its original Fall 2025 release window to May 2026. In the delay announcement, the studio stated that it required additional time to deliver its upcoming release at the level of quality that fans expect and deserve.

Grand Theft Auto 6's delay announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailers, screenshots, and development footage leaks all suggest it is a pretty ambitious project. Red Dead Redemption 2, another big Rockstar Games title, also underwent a couple of delays, going from an originally planned Fall 2017 launch window to an October 2018 release. So another delay, albeit currently unconfirmed, wouldn't be surprising.

2) Multiple editions

Red Dead Redemption 2 Collector's Box edition (Image via Rockstar Games)
In the same tweet, Millie A claims that there could be three editions of GTA 6 - Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. The leaker shared their alleged MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) as well, £69.99, £89.99, and £109.99, respectively.

This might start ringing alarm bells, as £69.99 directly converts to $93.41, well past current pricing norms. However, we have seen that this is not how video game pricing always works. For example, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, one of the latest AAA titles, costs £69.99 on PlayStation Store's UK page, and $69.99 on its USA page.

Death Stranding 2 price on PS Store's US and UK pages (Images via PlayStation)
Check out: GTA 6 price leak

In addition, Millie A has stated that this Deluxe edition would provide early access to "GTA Online", whereas the Premium edition would provide "first" access. It is common for video games to have a couple of editions that offer different perks, but as of writing, the official Grand Theft Auto 6 price, any such editions, and even an online mode are yet to be announced.

3) PlayStation marketing

youtube-cover
PlayStation and Rockstar Games appear to share a good relationship. Many Grand Theft Auto titles have been released first on PlayStation consoles, with two, Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories, being PS exclusives for a long time.

It now seems we might get another example of this relationship, as Millie A has claimed there could be GTA 6 PS5 bundles, marketing, and post-launch sales promos linked to PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles.

This report somewhat aligns with what another leaker, Detective Seeds, claimed recently. They stated in a tweet from July 19, 2025, that the title's next marketing push, whenever that may be, could reveal several GTA 6/PS bundles.

Read more: GTA 6 and PS5 marketing deal is real, claims leaker

A Red Dead Redemption 2-PS4 bundle was also released alongside its launch in 2018, so a Grand Theft Auto 6-PS5 bundle seems possible.

Readers are reminded that this article is based on leaks and officially unconfirmed details. Hence, they are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Check out more related content:

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
