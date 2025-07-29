  • home icon
Will GTA 6 be able to hit 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S? Possibilities explored

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 29, 2025 12:31 GMT
GTA 6
Exploring if there are any chances of GTA 6 hitting 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (Image via Rockstar Games)

Discussions regarding whether GTA 6 will be able to hit 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are quite common in the gaming community. Many hope Rockstar Games prioritizes performance in its upcoming release. But some speculate that maintaining a high frame rate with the graphics showcased thus far might not be possible on current-gen consoles.

Rockstar or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has yet to comment on the matter. But based on what we have seen from other recent AAA open-world games, we can explore the possibility of GTA 6 hitting 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Are there any possibilities of GTA 6 hitting 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Ex-Rockstar dev talks about the trade-off between performance and visuals (Image via Rockstar Games)
Ex-Rockstar dev talks about the trade-off between performance and visuals (Image via Rockstar Games)

Former Rockstar Games Technical Director, Obbe Vermeij, was recently asked if it would be possible for GTA 6 to run at 60 FPS on consoles. He responded by saying that more polygons (which allow for greater details) can be rendered at 30 FPS than at 60 FPS, and that visual fidelity might be preferred for Grand Theft Auto games.

We have seen examples of such trade-offs in modern AAA titles on current-gen consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 has a detailed open-world map with impressive graphics, akin to GTA games. However, it only runs at 60 FPS (with occasional frame drops) in Performance mode. Those who want to enjoy Ray Tracing features will have to enable the Ray Tracing mode, which only runs at 30 FPS.

Insomniac Games' Spider-Man 2, another open-world title, also has similar Performance and Fidelity modes on the base PS5 (it is a console exclusive). Kojima Productions' latest release, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, again, runs at 60 FPS on PS5 only in its Performance mode.

Not to forget that even GTA 5's current-gen console version features Fidelity and Performance modes, one targeting higher fps, and the other prioritizing performance.

Taking that into account, GTA 6 might only be able to hit 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in a potential performance mode, if at all. So, in a nutshell, there seems to be a slight possibility.

The chances might be better on the PS5 Pro, as GTA 6 is reportedly hitting 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro, according to a known leaker.

That said, a Witcher 4 tech demo running at 60 FPS with Ray Tracing enabled on a base PS5 came out recently. So, unless Rockstar Games reveals official Grand Theft Auto 6 performance details, a definitive answer cannot be provided.

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

